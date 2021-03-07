Philadelphia Flyers’ captain plays 904th game

Captain of the Philadelphia Flyers, Claude Giroux, has now played in 904 regular-season games with the franchise. Giroux surpassed the former Flyer, Bill Barber, for the second-most games in the organization. This milestone was set against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Feb. 27. Giroux now only trails Bobby Clarke, who played in 1,144 games played.

Although Giroux has not broken Clarke’s record in this category, as the captain of the team, Giroux now stands alone. As of his 904 total games played, 621 have been played as captain.

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft, Giroux officially became a member of the orange and black. This not only makes him the longest-tenured Flyer, but also the longest-tenured athlete in all of Philadelphia at the moment.

During the course of his career, Giroux has finished in the top four in the MVP race on three different occasions. In those three seasons, Giroux had a total of 281 points in 241 games. Although Giroux never captured the Hart Trophy, he finished fourth in points over the course of the 2010’s decade. With a total of 755 points in the regular season, he only trailed Alexander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.

Giroux also sits fourth all-time in point leaders within the franchise. With 829 points, he only trails Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber and Brian Propp.

Abigail Scardelletti, recent digital-communication graduate, believes Giroux developed into one of the best players in the NHL. “He always leads by example, is able to work with any line combinations and works equally hard every shift,” Scardelletti said. As an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan, Scardelletti also described Giroux as the “good rock” throughout his tenure with Philadelphia. “With all of the coaching changes and general manager shifts he’s seen, he has always made his teammates better players,” Scardelletti said.

Gerald Haftmann, junior business management major, believes Giroux has been nothing short of one of the most productive players in the NHL. “He’s a great captain who gives his best effort every game,” Haftmann said. Haftmann believes Giroux is a borderline Hall of Fame player as well. “I think the only thing he still needs to accomplish is winning a Stanley Cup Final, and he should be in the Hall of Fame,” Haftmann said.

Without a Stanley Cup, Giroux’s Hall of Fame status remains a question many Philadelphia Flyers fans wonder about. Current head coach, Alain Vigneault, has the Flyers in second place in the Eastern division based on point-percentage. If the season were to end today, Vigneault will have coached Giroux and the Flyers to a Stanley Cup playoff berth.

Time will tell if Giroux will step up in the postseason and bring the Flyers to the promised land.