Places students can shop near campus

There are plenty of places around campus for students to shop for clothing, shoes or any other kinds of accessories. Cabrini’s prime location makes for a five minute drive to the King of Prussia Mall, the second largest mall in the U.S., behind the Mall of America.

Students can purchase workout clothes at the King of Prussia Mall in stores like Adidas, Athleta and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Footwear is available in New Balance and Foot Locker, which is located right next to the Adidas store. Vans is another great store to find a good pair of shoes.

“Vans is my favorite store to shop at around school,” James Bradley, junior criminology major, said. “I love Vans shoes and their clothes, because they are good quality. I’ve been wearing them for about 5 years now.”

There is plenty of jewelry sold in Alex and Ani and Peyton Jewelry, while PacSun and Sunglass Hut offer wide selections of sunglasses for students looking to stay in the sun for as long as they can at this time of year.

GameStop is available for students looking for newly released video games and gaming merchandise and Five Below is a quick place to shop for a broad range of products at very inexpensive prices.

“The best place I go for deals is Five Below,” Jessica Dubé, sophomore early childhood education and special education major, said. “I prefer to shop local than at chains, which are slightly more expensive, but Five Below has good deals and the shuttle goes there.”

A second Five Below can be found in Wayne on Lancaster Avenue. The store shares a shopping center with delicious food chains and a Pet Valu for students looking to surprise their pets with a treat when taking their next trip home. Wayne is packed with unique stores that sell high-quality products. Wayne Sporting Goods is another shop for athletic wear, and the Antique Store In Wayne has plenty of good items. There is a Gap on Lancaster Avenue, which is an affordable clothing store that many students tend to overlook due to its location.

The Cabrini shuttle, which is a great resource for free transportation off campus, also stops at the Walmart across from the King of Prussia Town Center. The King of Prussia Town Center has a lot of good stores such as Road Runner Sports and Ulta.

Students looking for an easy shop, wanting to represent Cabrini or purchase gifts for family members can always choose the school store. Cabrini’s bookstore is a good option for deals on clothing, accessories and a selection of snacks. The fall rush of clothes is out currently, and all items on sale can be found in the front of the store for shoppers. Academic planners, folders and ID card holders are some of the most useful items students are able to purchase. National champion gear can be seen throughout the store for shoppers to represent Cabrini and its winners of the Division III Men’s National Lacrosse Championship.

“I like working here, because it’s nice to talk to students coming in and there’s a lot of good stuff that’s sold,” Anthony Minotto, employee at the Cabrini Bookstore, said. “I started working here at the beginning of the semester, and I just try to help students find anything that they need.”