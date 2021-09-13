Police: Deadly opioid laced in marijuana edibles in Philly suburbs

According to Cabrini University public safety officials who have been notified by the Radnor Police, various forms of marijuana edibles have been laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. Police officials said these potent drugs are being bought and sold in the suburban Philadelphia area. This includes brownies, gummies, candies and other edibles that marijuana can be packaged in.

Fentanyl is a highly powerful synthetic opioid that can be mixed or cut with other illicit drugs that can result in overdoses or deaths. Unfortunately, there is no official quality control. According to the DEA, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Taking this potent opioid is a risk especially if it’s not prescribed.

“You’re taking life into your own hands when taking anything off the streets in Philadelphia,” Lieutenant Joe Pinto, a long-serving member of the Radnor County Drug Task Force, said.

“I got my friend to put it on his story because he knows more people that are involved with that contraband,” John Mager, senior history major, said.

There will be more coverage on this story as investigative reporters learn and report more. Please call 911 if you need help or assistance The National Substance Abuse Hotline at 800-662-4357 is also available.