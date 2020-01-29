Posters for sale in Cru5h

Tons of posters were for sale in Cru5h on Monday and Tuesday. The posters depicted athletes, well-known paintings, pop culture legends and different musical artists. Postcards were on sale for three for $5. Exclusive framed prints were also being sold.
Powerful social justice messages were engrained in some of the art. Students picked up different pieces for their dorm rooms and others bought items for their friends or family members as a gift.
The poster of Kobe Bryant was put out on top of the pile for everyone to see as they walked by the display. Overall, the sale had Cru5h covered in art, offering students many ways to decorate their rooms and express themselves.
The poster sale was held in Cru5h from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
A poster of Kobe Bryant was for sale in Cru5h just a day after he tragically died.
A wide variety of notable people were featured on the posters. There were Post Malone and Babe Ruth posters to name a few.
The hit television show Friends were on a poster that took up the entire section of a table.
A poster featuring the Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes was for sale in case any Chiefs fans wanted to get ready for Super Bowl Sunday.
A powerful message was portrayed through this collection supporting girl power and the empowerment of young women.
Post cards were on sale for three for $5.
Beautiful artwork was featured on many posters.
Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh was also on display.
Exclusive framed prints were for sale near the bookstore entrance.