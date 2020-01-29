Posters for sale in Cru5h

Tons of posters were for sale in Cru5h on Monday and Tuesday. The posters depicted athletes, well-known paintings, pop culture legends and different musical artists. Postcards were on sale for three for $5. Exclusive framed prints were also being sold.

Powerful social justice messages were engrained in some of the art. Students picked up different pieces for their dorm rooms and others bought items for their friends or family members as a gift.

The poster of Kobe Bryant was put out on top of the pile for everyone to see as they walked by the display. Overall, the sale had Cru5h covered in art, offering students many ways to decorate their rooms and express themselves.