Men’s lacrosse putting in the work

After the abrupt ending to the 2020 season, the Cavaliers are looking to defend their 2019 national championship. A new start to the season brings changes as COVID-19 testing for athletes has become an everyday occurrence.

The men’s lacrosse team is practicing six times a week preparing for the season. They are roughly practicing two and a half hours a day and often spend time in the weight room. Players are fully aware of all protocols and always being 100 percent safe following the proper NCAA COVID-19 guidelines. There is a list and time of the day each player gets tested on and before games all players must test negative to continue the season.

“We have pods for multiple scenarios and we all wear our mask under our chinstraps to avoid COVID-19 during practices,” Colton Padgett, sophomore business management major, said. “We are doing population testing similar to the number of people the drug test would be taking for all athletes. We just need to continue to be smart so our season won’t fall short again”

During fall and spring practices, the Cabrini athletics department allowed players, at first, to practice within pods of six until transitioning into full team practices. With COVID-19 testing being a new normal amongst NCAA athletes, many of Cabrini’s athletes are optimistic about the safety procedures that have taken place.

According to COVID-19, Cabrini sports struggled with having set schedules for game days. The NCAA has allowed all sports to have a shortened season to keep athletes in shape and a part of the athletic program.

On Saturday, Mar.6, Cabrini claimed a 17-15 victory against Southern Virginia. Cabrini transfer, Drew Supinski, netted three goals for a hat trick in his first game as a Cavalier. The tough win gave the men hope that there is a chance to defend their national championship.

“It was a battle for our first game, but we finished strong,” Dan Bennett, freshman graphic design major, said. “As I watched on the sideline there’s no doubt in mind that we will not lose a game this season. Our communication skills are magnificent and even everyone that’s not on the field is loud helping one another.” Players are working hard every day at practice focusing on weaknesses, fixing and adjusting their team issues to better their communication skills on the field so everyone is on the same page.

“I am confident with all of my teammates trusting them with doing their jobs and playing their individual role which is the best for the team,” Ty Kostack, senior communication major, said. “We are hungry to keep winning and we have a national championship trophy to defend this season,” Kostack said.

The last time Cabrini beat Salisbury was in 2019 during the national semifinal game. Cabrini will face Salisbury, who they defeated in the 2019 national semifinal game, on March 19.

Peter Hewitt, a sophomore exercise science major and offensive midfielder, hopes to what the team has been building over the past few years and add to their legacy.

“It makes me want to do the same exact thing they did and I have two years to do that. I think the kids in my grade want to do the same exact thing, obviously two times more and it just makes me want to do the same exact thing as them. I will take no days off and continue to practice and play like it’s my last day.”

The Cavaliers will enter the 2021 campaign riding an NCAA record streak of 121 consecutive contests and 19 straight conference titles.