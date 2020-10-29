Pregnancy loss and the stigma surrounding it

President Ronald Reagan declared the month of October pregnancy and infant loss awareness month (also includes awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) on Oct. 20, 1988. The remembrance day is celebrated every year on Oct. 15, with people around the world joining in and participating in candle-light vigils around 7 p.m. The official awareness colors are light pink and baby blue.

Infant loss awareness month pays tribute to the death of babies still in the womb. Stillbirth refers to the death of a baby shortly before or during delivery. 80% of miscarriages occur within the first trimester, often referred to as early pregnancy loss. The rate drops down to between one and five percent in the second trimester.

Though both terms stillbirth and miscarriage refer to pregnancy loss, the difference between the two is the duration of when the baby dies. A miscarriage, most of the time, is before the 20th week of pregnancy, while a stillbirth is after the 20th week. However, there have been instances of mothers miscarrying AFTER 20 weeks.

Tragically, on Sept. 30, Chrissy Teigen announced on Instagram that she and her husband, John Legend, had lost their third child. Chrissy was seven months (34 weeks) into her pregnancy. Through a tragedy like this, Chrissy has used the opportunity to raise the awareness and voices of countless pregnant people who have also experienced infant loss.

In honor of pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, here is some information about miscarriages along with debunked misconceptions that many people believe.

The Causes

According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 50 percent of miscarriages, also referred to as “spontaneous abortions” in the first trimester are caused by chromosomal abnormalities from either the father’s sperm or mother’s egg. At rare times, these abnormalities are hereditary, but most times it is caused by pure chance.

There are a variety of factors that can contribute to causing a miscarriage, with a majority of these being out of the mother’s control. Some factors include various diseases such as kidney, thyroid issues, heart disease and diabetes. Other factors include issues in the mother’s reproductive system, including:

improper implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterine lining

uterine abnormalities/infections

incompetent cervix (when the cervix opens too early into the pregnancy.

While obvious risky lifestyle choices such as heavy smoking, drinking and using drugs can increase the risk of inducing a miscarriage, it’s important to note that most miscarriages occur independent of lifestyle choices and are entirely out of a woman’s control. Basically, most miscarriages occur “naturally,” meaning they’re barely caused by outside factors.

According to Healthline Parenthood, the highest risk of miscarriage occurs within the first six weeks of pregnancy. It’s possible for a woman to experience a miscarriage without even knowing she was pregnant. There’s also a phenomenon referred to as a silent miscarriage, meaning a woman miscarries without experiencing any symptoms.

Age can also be a risk factor. Women older than 35 experience a higher risk in miscarriage, with women older than 40 five times more likely to miscarry.

The Symptoms

Common symptoms of a miscarriage include:

Vaginal bleeding and discharge

Cramping

Abdominal pain

Severe back pain

Uterine contraction

Psychological Impact and Treatment

A miscarriage can undoubtedly be an emotionally and physically painful experience, and it’s never easy for any woman to get over the trauma, but there are treatments to help with the healing process.

Regarding physical healing, it mainly occurs naturally and takes up to a couple days. Medications like dilation and curettage are also recommended to prevent any complications.

When experiencing any kind of loss, “that person is going to need to go through a grieving process,” Dr. Maya Gordon, associate professor of psychology, said. Emotional treatment can consist of support from family, significant other, friends and other loved ones to help the mother get through the grieving process. If supportive care isn’t enough, it’s recommended for the mother to seek therapy in addition to supportive care.

“You often times are grieving privately because many people don’t even know you had a miscarriage,” Dr. Gordon said. “It’s one of those things that’s not talked about very much.”

Misconceptions

Myth #1: Miscarriages are rare

Unfortunately, miscarriages are more common than believed. Since it’s such a taboo and heartbreaking topic, many people aren’t as open to talking about it. About 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Myth #2: Miscarriages are completely preventable

Unfortunately, this is not true. Once a miscarriage starts, there is no way for it to ended or reversed. The most common cause of miscarriage is related to chromosomal problems. The best that a woman can do to ensure a healthy pregnancy is keep a steady and healthy diet, take plenty of vitamins and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Myth #3: Miscarriages are caused by stress

There is no known evidence that stress is directly related to pregnancy loss. Though it’s important for the mother to avoid stress on her mind and body, stress doesn’t inherently cause miscarriage, as and stated before, it’s mainly factors out of the mother’s control.

Myth #4: It’s the mother’s fault

“For many women, they’ve felt as though they’ve done something wrong, or that something’s wrong with their body,” Dr. Gordon said. Despite evidence that miscarriages are mainly caused by chromosomal abnormalities, some people still believe that the mother still contributes somewhat to a miscarriage. This is completely false. Even when the fetus does not carry any chromosomal issues, other factors can still cause a miscarriage. An expectant mother can do “everything right” and still miscarry, so it’s almost never the mother’s fault if a miscarriage happens.

Myth #5: Miscarriage causes infertility

Many believe that miscarriage is either a sign of infertility or that it causes infertility. Either way, this is not at all true. Most women who miscarry are able to carry other healthy pregnancies to term. Miscarriages do not affect fertility nor reproductive ability.

Breaking the Stigma

When Chrissy Teigen announced her pregnancy loss on Instagram, though she received a lot of support, there were also quite a few people who criticized her very harshly. Even Jason Whitlock, a sports journalist, couldn’t help but take to Twitter to criticize her.

It’s amazing how many people couldn’t understand that Chrissy Teigen posted about her loss in attempt to normalize grieving over pregnancy loss. The amount of criticism she received is proof that many people still see miscarriage as a taboo topic. Making miscarriage seem like such a taboo and scandalous thing to talk about does nothing but further stigma surrounding it. It makes some people blame the mother; it makes people who experienced miscarriage grieve in silence; it spreads misinformation about pregnancy loss. Some people who criticized her also did not understand why she would take the time to pose for a photo after experiencing a loss, even though it’s common for photos like this to be taken.

Most of the people criticizing her probably do not mean it in a malicious way and are more than likely just misinformed about the topic of miscarriage. This is why it is important for everyone to work to break the stigma, to normalize women being open about their experiences with miscarriage or postpartum depression, to actually support women through the grieving process and not be awkward about it. Breaking the stigma can even start in our classrooms. “As a discipline, psychology is very white male centered,” Dr. Gordon said. “There is not a lot in our textbooks that focuses on women and women’s experiences and issues.”

Pregnancy and infant loss should NOT be a taboo topic. If women want to speak openly about their experiences, LET THEM. If women want to grieve silently, as long as they are supported by loved ones, LET THEM. We as a society shouldn’t be shaming women for speaking openly about their loss any more than we should be pressuring women to speak up if they don’t want to. The whole point of this month is to raise awareness around the issue, to lessen the stigma and offer proper support. However, even beyond this month, we should still be raising awareness and breaking the stigma, all year round.