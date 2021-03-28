Put these destinations on your travel bucket list now

After a year of COVID-19 many people are starting to fantasize about where they will vacation when everything has calmed down. So here are some ideas to dream about.

1. Orlando, Florida

Have a family trip to Orlando, Florida, where you will fall in love with the many characters in the four theme parks at Walt Disney World.

-Magic Kingdom Park: Magic kingdom is where little kids and adults go to meet their favorite characters, such as Princesses Tiana, Cinderella, Mulan, Belle, Ariel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Aurora, Pocahontas and Merida. Also, you can meet your favorite villains and princes. There are so many characters to choose from.

There are many fun attractions and roller coasters to ride on, such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid, Cinderella Castle, etc. Magic Kingdom Park also has many restaurants, shops and special tours.

-Animal kingdom Park: Animal Kingdom will give you a refreshing experience with the many exotic settings. They have rainforests, waterfalls, gardens, safaris and many more.

Their attractions include Avatar Flight of Passage, Wildlife Express Train, Discovery Island Trails and many more.

“I got to see the castle and meet Donald Duck,” Johnsey Hackney, sophomore psychology major, said. “It was so magical.”

-Epcot: Take a tour around this park where you will feel like you are visiting space. Their fun attractions are Living with the Land, Mission: Space, Journey Into Imagination With Figment, Soarin‘ Around the World, Awesome Planet, etc.

-Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Live in your imagination and walk into the many attractions, such as Star Wars, Incredibles, Toy Story, Mickey Mouse and plenty more.

Not a part of Walt Disney World, these theme parks are Universal Studios Resort and Lego Land. Both are fun places to visit.

-Universal Studios Resort: Universal Studios is where you can experience your favorite movies and TV shows. When you get on the many attractions, it is like you are in real life starring in the movies with the beloved charters. Such as Harry Potter, SpongeBob, Despicable Me, Jurassic World, Transformers, The Simpsons, E.T., etc.

-LEGOLAND: It focuses on the construction toy system, Lego. They have mini places in cities built in their park. You can be in New York, Chicago and Washington in under five minutes.



2. Miami, Florida

Get your friends and loved ones and spend the day on the Miami South Beach boardwalk. The boardwalk consists of shops, restaurants, people and palm trees. The weather doesn’t go below 60 degrees. You and your friends can enjoy the sunny weather in your bathing suits.

There are also many fun activities such as jet-skiing, parasailing, surfing and being on a yacht.

“I want to go to Miami so bad,” Tamia Lawrence, a sophomore nursing major, said.

3. San Juan

Puerto Rico Capital has many resorts, beaches, casinos and activities you and your friends can enjoy.

There are many all-inclusive resorts in San Juan. An all-inclusive resort is a vacation resort that includes at a minimum lodging, three meals daily, soft drinks, most alcoholic drinks, gratuities and possibly other services at the price. Many also offer sports and water sports and other activities that are included in the price as well.

4. Hawaii

This is the perfect place to get married. Due to COVID-19, many couples had to postpone their wedding dates. With COVID-19 regulations, restrictions, precautions and vaccines couples now have the chance to get married in the all-inclusive resorts in Hawaii. If you do not plan to get married in Hawaii there are many other fun activities to participate in, such as snorkeling, swimming with dolphins and surf lessons.