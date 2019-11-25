Field hockey player Kelly Sweeney: injured but not giving up

The Cabrini women’s field hockey team had a rough season this year. Sophomore Kelly Sweeney has had an injury since her junior year of high school but that never stopped her from playing her favorite sport that she has played her whole life.

Sweeney is a midfielder for her team. She is a very good teammate and works hard everyday to make out a win. Sometimes that isn’t always the case for the Cabrini Cavaliers but that doesn’t stop them from trying.

Watch as Kelly Sweeney works through an injury she’s had since high school and plays the game she loves.