Rapper Lil Uzi Vert drops second release of the spring

Lil Uzi Vert has made up for his album hiatus with not one, but two new releases in March.

After dropping “Eternal Atake,” his first album in nearly three years, on March 6, Uzi released the follow-up “Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2” just one week later. This new mixtape also serves as the “Eternal Atake” deluxe album.

“Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2” gives fans of the Philadelphia rapper 14 new songs to listen to. The project includes features from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy and Nav. This differs from the original release of “Eternal Atake,” which had just one feature from Syd.

The first track “Myron” has a classic Uzi sound, with melodic verses and a catchy hook that makes it very replayable. This song is one that fans have been waiting a while for, as Uzi has been teasing it since 2018. “Myron” has also gotten popular on the video app TikTok. Over 50 thousand videos have been made using the song’s official sound on the app.

The whole mixtape has a similar feel to “Myron” and the songs on “Eternal Atake.” Uzi has mastered the art of rapping in a fun, fast-paced fashion while also singing on hooks that stick in listeners’ heads. He helped start the wave of this style of rappers with his 2015 “Luv is Rage” mixtape. Now fast-forward to 2020 and Uzi is still at the top of that game on “Lil Uzi vs. the World 2.”

Fans seem to be enjoying — and streaming — the two newest releases by Uzi. The release of “Lil Uzi vs. the World 2” as a deluxe album has helped propel “Eternal Atake” to the top of the charts. Peaking at No. 1, “Eternal Atake” is still second on the Billboard 200 Chart weeks after both projects dropped. And although this is Uzi’s first album since 2017, people are still enjoying what he has to offer.