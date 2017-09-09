Reporter called out by Hurricane Harvey interviewee

On Thursday, Aug. 24 Tropical Storm Harvey grew into a hurricane as it traveled from the Gulf of Mexico towards the coast of Texas. Only a couple of hours later, on Friday, Hurricane Harvey sped up from winds of 60 mph to almost 100 mph. The hurricane was expected to hit the coast of Texas that Friday night or Saturday morning.

During catastrophic events such as Hurricane Harvey, reporters continue to report news to others around the world on the reality of said events. Reporters cover everything and anything from the wild winds of a Hurricane to the vulnerability of the victims.

CNN correspondent Rosa Flores stood in a Houston shelter ready to quickly interview a mother, currently only identified as Danielle, who just walked into the shelter with her two children.

Flores began the interview by asking Danielle to explain to the viewers how she was rescued. As Danielle proceeded to tell her story, her eyes began to water and her voice began to crack.

Flores then asked Danielle to explain how she tried to protect her children from the rushing waters. Danielle was emotionally moved by the question because her attitude and reaction towards the interview rapidly shifted.

Danielle finished off the interview by pointing out the fact that reporters stick microphones in the faces of people who are going through traumatic moments.

“But y’all sitting here, ya’ll trying to interview people during their worst time like that’s not the smartest thing to do,” Danielle said after explaining that she had to walk through four feet of rainfall to get food on the first day.

As Flores apologized, Danielle, in frustration, said, “And you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face, with me shivering cold, with my kids wet and you still have the microphone in my face,” before storming off.

This is real life news.

Rosa Flores experienced a situation that no reporter plans ahead for. Reporters want to give viewers the most real news coverage they can get, which means interviewing those who have experienced the events first hand. But is it appropriate for reporters to interview vulnerable victims of catastrophic events as the events are still occurring?

“This is a sensitive topic,” Angelie Travis Traverzo, junior education major, said. “Interviewing victims so close to the event occurring may cause them to be very emotional during their interview.”



Reporters must comprehend that delivering raw content does not specifically mean interviewing those who have recently stepped out of the horrid events that are being reported on. Content is still raw and applicable when the victims are mentally, physically and emotionally more composed.

Viewers can be provided with raw content through photographs and live footage that is often put online. Therefore, interviews should prioritize being beneficial to those in need instead of prioritizing viewers. Reporters should use the platform of being seen worldwide to help victims in search of family members.

Those who work in shelters, police officers, firefighters and even everyday people who have been risking their lives to save others could be better equipped to be interviewed. These heroes can provide direct information on the events and on the mental, physical and emotional challenges that they have witnessed and experienced.

“As a reporter, you should be empathetic towards the victim. They should feel that they are safe, especially if the situation is raw” said Danielle Jackson, junior information and science technology major at Cabrini.

Reporters are on live and have little to no time to prepare their interviewee for the interview. But, reporters should in fact know when to continue a interview and when to shorten or stop an interview.

If Rosa Flores’s interview with Danielle would have ended after the first question, Danielle probably would not have collapsed mid interview. Danielle was brave enough to agree to being interviewed right after arriving at the shelter. Therefore, one quick question should have been enough. The viewers still would have gotten raw content on what the victims of Hurricane Harvey are experiencing.

As a reporter, one’s job is to inform others.

As a human, one’s job is to understand and be compassionate towards others.

As a good reporter, one’s job to share a story while respecting a victim’s troubles.

Sending our love and our prayers to all those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.