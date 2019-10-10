Seasonal snacks you can make in your dorm room

When living on campus, it can be common to eat the same three snacks every day and are most likely not making gourmet meals in your dorm room. With that being said, here are some students’ favorite quick and easy snacks they like to make in the comfort of their dorm to spice up their fall:

Pumpkin Spice Pretzels:

“This recipe is one of my favorites because it’s super easy and only takes two ingredients to make,” Kiara Moore, sophomore biology major, said. “It is also super delicious and perfect for the fall time.”

What you will need: Pretzels of your choice Pumpkin spice chocolate melts (sold at Walmart) A plate and a bowl

How to make this treat: First, pour about 1 cup of the pumpkin spice melts into a microwavable bowl and microwave them for about 45 seconds to a minute (or until they are completely melted). Then stir the melted chocolate until it becomes smooth. Next, just simply dip your pretzels into the melted chocolate and place them on your plate. Once all of your pretzels are covered, place them in your freezer for 30 minutes. Now take them out and enjoy! They’re even perfect to take with you to class!



2. Pumpkin Spice Popcorn:

“My favorite fall snack to make at school is pumpkin spice popcorn,” Jessica Dube, secondary elementary major, said. “It takes not even 5 mins to make and is really delicious.”

What you will need: Microwavable popcorn White chocolate (or regular chocolate if preferred) Pumpkin spice seasoning A bowl

How to make this treat: First, pop your popcorn in the microwave, using the instructions on your package of popcorn Next, melt about 1 cup of white chocolate in your microwave. (Approximately for 45 seconds – 1 min) Then, pour the melted white chocolate over your popcorn and mix it all together Lastly, sprinkle a generous amount of the pumpkin spice seasoning all over your popcorn and enjoy!



3. Rice Krispy Treat in a Mug:

One of the easiest snacks to conquer your sweet tooth with is this Rice Krispy recipe. This recipe also only requires your microwave and two ingredients!