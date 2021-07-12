April 2021 marks the official 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. As long as there have been people who care about making the world a better place, there have been individuals advocating for sexual assault prevention. In the United States, movements for social change and equality began to take off back in the 1940s and 50s with the civil rights era. Although discussion of the realities of sexual assault and domestic violence were limited at these times, activists for equal rights began to challenge the status quo. Efforts during this time were headed by black women and women of color. Advocates like Rosa Parks worked at the for change in both race-based and gender-based violence.