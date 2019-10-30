Sexual violence awareness stickers should be placed in all bathrooms, regardless of gender

Sexual assault stickers are posted in all women’s restrooms but not in all men’s restrooms. These stickers call attention to sexual violence and provide hotlines. According to the chief diversity officer, Jose Rodriguez, the stickers are in the men’s stalls in the Widener building, the Dixon Center and Grace Hall, yet not in Founders Hall or the Iadarola building, where students mainly have their classes.

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, one in 10 rape victims are men and men who are college students from ages 18-24 are five times more likely to be sexually assaulted than non-students.

Junior accounting major Jonathan Rodgers has seen the stickers in the men’s bathroom at the Dixon Center but is surprised they aren’t everywhere on campus.

“I think it’s a little evident that it is more common for a female to be a victim of what’s mentioned on the sticker but shouldn’t undermine the fact that it should be in all bathrooms because it can happen to guys too,” Rodgers said. “Just because it doesn’t happen as much as girls, doesn’t mean it’s not important.”

Rodgers said how easy this would be to accomplish across campus.

“It’s only a sticker. It’s not like it’s a lot of money to do. It’s a very simple thing to do, it’s not a big inconvenience so I don’t understand why it can’t just be in all bathrooms,” Rodgers said.

Director of Counseling and Psychological Services Dr. Alissa Brown agrees with Rodgers that sexual violence can happen to anybody and that men and women need to be seen as equal in this situation.

“This can affect anyone, regardless of sex and gender identification. Knowing how/where to report incidents of sexual assault and where to seek support services, is important information for everyone to know,” Brown said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in nine men experience domestic violence. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center notes that two thirds of college students experience sexual harassment.

Early childhood and special education major Diana Whittaker thinks that since it is still a probability to happen to everyone, the sexual assault stickers should be everywhere.

“I think some people see it as, if one in 10 rape victims are male, is it really a big deal? But I would fight for that one person,” Whittaker said. “If that one person got hurt, who’s to say it wouldn’t happen again? One is too many.”

Dean of Students Stephen Rupprecht finds it outrageous that these stickers are not in every stall, as this is either the third or fourth generation of stickers and to the best of his knowledge, he thought they were everywhere.

“To not put these in men’s bathrooms goes against the logic of what we’re trying to achieve here,” Rupprecht said. “It goes against our policy of no discrimination. Men and women are just as important as the other.”

Rupprecht said that even though sexual violence victims are mainly female, that doesn’t mean it happens to just them. He believes that the message needs to be that both can be victims.

Rupprecht acknowledged that having the sticker is important because any way students of all genders can be educated on the topic of sexual violence is vital.

“You need to listen for friends,” Rupprecht said. “Everybody needs to listen. You might not be that one that is affected but you might be a friend of that one and that’s what’s important.”

Recently stickers have been handed out at the south dorms, spreading the message to more students.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence, or sexual harassment, do not be afraid to reach out and ask for help. The counseling and psychological services department is located in Grace Hall room 174. Their phone number is 610-902-8561.

*Note: Since this has been written, stickers may have been placed in bathrooms that didn’t have them. If you are aware of any bathrooms that don’t have these stickers, please contact Dean Rupprecht or Jose Rodriguez.