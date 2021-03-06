SEARCH
Snow day on campus
Maria Lattanze
March 6, 2021 4:45 pm
Cabrini University received a lot of snowfall the past week.
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Many residents were snowed in and had to shovel themselves out
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Cabrini University moved classes to online instruction as the snow continued to fall into the night
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Many residents chose to stay indoors during the snowstorm
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Facilities kept the sidewalks clear for students and faculty members
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Founders hall remained open for students to get food at Cav's Corner
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Some students used this time to play in the snow and go sledding on campus
Photo by Maria Lattanze
The Mansion is one of the Cabrini's historical buildings on campus
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Not many faculty members were on campus during the snowstorm
Photo by Maria Lattanze
The Mansion after a snowstorm
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Cabrini University after a major snowstorm
Photo by Maria Lattanze
One of Cabrini's many statues covered in snow
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Cabrini University received over 10 inches of snow
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Some residents were happy with the transition to online instruction during the snowstorm while others were not.
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Having a classic "snow day" can be difficult now that online classes have become the new normal.
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Many students took this opportunity to explore campus and take pictures
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Public Saftey is in charge of snow removal on campus
Photo by Maria Lattanze
Maria Lattanze
