Soccer jerseys help develop passion for the sport

My favorite sport to follow is soccer. I have always been involved with this sport in some form, basically since I was in first grade. I admire the different jerseys that each team represents. I wanted to exhibit some of my collection to those who may be unfamiliar with these jerseys or teams.
This is a Liverpool jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I got this jersey because I really enjoyed the color and wanted to have something that represented their club. I wanted like the playing style of Mohammad Salah, an Egyptian international who plays for them.
The first-ever jersey to identify their club. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I got this jersey from my grandma when I turned 12 years old. It’s hard to see now, but I have many signatures from their players over the years on this jersey.
A unique Real Madrid jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
The main reason why I have this jersey is because I am a fan of the color blue and I wanted to have one from a team is La Liga. I have also enjoyed the play of Portugal international, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Minnesota’s primary jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
This is one of the newest teams in Major League Soccer (MLS), so I wanted to piece of clothing that shows that I like how their city decided to form a team.
Bayern Munich’s Away jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I wanted a jersey that expresses a team that Robert Lewandowski played for. He is a Polish international.
An alternate jersey for Chelsea. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
The color of this jersey made me want to have it. I also wanted one that represents a team that Frank Lampard played for. He is an English international star, who is now retired.
A Christian Pulisic U.S. National Team jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I remember getting this jersey for a Christmas, a few years ago. It is really cool to have one that has Pulisic’s name on it because he is my age and is from Hershey, Pennsylvania. This shows kids that if you have a dream of yours to never let it stop you from achieving it.
This is the home-kit for Los Angeles Football Club. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I have been starting to collect jerseys that represent each team in Major Keague soccer. LA FC is only in their second year of MLS and has been playing very dominantly against their opponents. The main reason for ipthis is there star attacker Carlos Vela, who is a Mexican international.
The home-kit of Colorado Rapids. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I am a fan of Tim Howard, who is a U.S. international team goalie. He came to Major League Soccer after his long stint with Everton of the English Premier League. This jersey is also special to me because my bone marrow transplant donor, whom I mentioned in my perspectives piece gave me this as a gift when she was in for my Eagle Scout Project.
An older version of a Seattle Sounder’s home jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I am pretty sure that I got this jersey for Christmas or one of my birthday’s back when I was in middle or high school. This is also a special jersey of mine because Clint Dempsey, a U.S. international played for them in his career and now is retired from the sport.
This is an alternate jersey of Juventus. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I wanted to have my collection of soccer jersey to represent many of the different leagues that are around the world. So, my Juventus jersey fulfills the Serie A league, which is in Italy. I also really like the color of it.
This is the primary jersey that Jamaica’s National Team would wear for games. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
I got this jersey when me and my family were on vacation in Jamaica, about five years ago. This is also the national team that the Philadelphia Union goalie plays for. His name is Andre Blake.
Manchester City third kit jersey. Photo by Tyler Seabrook.
This jersey is special to me because I got to choose a jersey to get from Angelo’s Soccer Corner, as a present for starting college from my parents. I also appreciate the style of play that Sergio Agüero, who is an Argentina international player.
This is an alternate jersey of Tottenham Hotspurs. Phot by Tyler Seabrook.
I purchased this jersey, when I was with my family on our trip London, England, around four years ago. We went to see a Chelsea versus West Ham match, while we were over there.
A not well-known jersey option of FC Barcelona. Phot by Tyler Seabrook.
They have been usually a really strong team in their competitions across the different platforms of games. I also wanted a jersey that represented where Lionel Messi played.