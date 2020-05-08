Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disconnection

“I struggle with anxiety and depression ordinarily, but I think the virus, the pandemic, has definitely heightened my anxiety, just because everything feels a little bit more overwhelming with school work and having to stay isolated and

inside.”

Mignon Toppino, senior religious studies major, understands the negative effects of social distancing, a strategy intended to keep people safe from COVID-19. Social distancing is a practice that asks people to work or attend school on-line, maintain a distance of six feet from others–and most recently, to wear masks–in public, and to stay home.

For almost two months, most of the U.S. has been staying safe at home to give scientists time to develop treatments and vaccines. There is evidence the strategy is working, but psychologists fear not enough attention has been given to the negative effects of social isolation. While social distancing keeps us physically safe, it may not keep us psychologically safe.

Isolation can have many negative effects on human beings, ranging from mild to life-threatening: lack of motivation, trouble focusing or completing routine tasks, irritability, nervousness, disrupted sleep, nightmares, anger, depression, fear, feelings of isolation/hopelessness/loneliness, panic attacks, a lowered immune system, and even suicidal thoughts or actions. Uncertainty about what we should do and when isolation will end only makes things worse. People already struggling with mental health issues are more vulnerable to these negative effects, especially when coping strategies are unavailable.

“Before the virus, I would go to coffee shops or cafes or the library. I’d go to an active place to do my homework. So being stuck at home . . . would affect my anxiety and depression a little more,” Toppino said. “A lot of the things that I do to help cope. . . I’m not able to do. Just being more active with others really helped my anxiety. I’d usually go to a friend’s house if I’m having a bad anxiety day, and I’m not able to do that.”

According to a recent BestColleges study, 81 percent of college students surveyed reported they were feeling increased stress from the pandemic’s impact on society; 44 percent said they were worried about their ability to start or stay enrolled in college, and 35 percent indicated that online learning was having a negative impact on their ability to succeed in classes.

“One of my stresses is, I’ve taken an online class before and I felt like it didn’t benefit me,” Toppino said. “because the interaction wasn’t as active, and I think I just learn better when it’s face-to-face and I can have conversations and can connect with people.”

Toppino gets support from telehealth sessions with Cabrini’s Counseling Center when she struggles with social isolation.

“Many of the students that we have been talking with went through an adjustment period, as they transitioned into their new settings, schedules, and plans. For some students, the stress related to these changes was temporary,” Dr. Alissa Brown, Cabrini’s director of Counseling and Psychological Services, said. “However, many other students continue to struggle with the changes to their routines, financial stressors, and disruptions to their social experiences.”

Most people are going to have these unsettling feelings and adjustment challenges during social isolation–the key is how we respond to them to keep them from overwhelming us.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has suggested the following strategies to cope with the stress of life during the pandemic:

First, create structure through a daily schedule and daily routines to help combat uncertainty.

Second, take care of your physical health by exercising, eating a healthy diet, and trying to get enough sleep. Practice meditation and relaxation techniques.

“Focus on what you have control over – washing your hands, getting enough sleep, limiting your exposure to too much news or social media, staying focused on the present moment,” Brown said. “ Find things that bring meaning and a sense of purpose to your life and look for ways to engage those areas.”

Such self-care strategies are important, and can be tailored to one’s particular needs and situation.

Third, and probably most important for those feeling the effects of social distancing, create a virtual community to fill the need for human connection (see chart).

“Human beings are social by nature. We thrive in communities of caring friends, family, classmates, and teammates,” Brown said. “It is worthwhile for all of us to look for ways to stay connected with others even at a distance.”

Psychologists agree that social connection is the antidote for many of the negative effects of social isolation, which can literally make us sick. Instead of practicing social distancing, they propose practicing “distant socializing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is different from earlier pandemics and plagues, because we have technology that gives us the ability to create virtual connections and events.

“The internet is a huge variable in this pandemic,” Dr. Bessell van der Kolk, Dutch psychologist, said in an interview with the NY Times. “We have a profound new way to comfort one another.”

Using technology to stay in touch and check in with each other is the easiest way to create community and combat loneliness from social distancing. Video chats are better than phone calls, which are still better than emails or texts. That is because video calls, through apps like FaceTime, Zoom, and Skype, allow people not only to hear one another, but also to see facial expressions and body language, which allow deeper bonding.

“I’ve tried playing games with my friends and it’s awkward, because when you’re not on video chat and you really can’t see faces, you have no idea when to talk,” said Mark Phillips, junior graphic design major, who uses the Discord app to stay in touch with friends. “When I talk to people, I like talking face-to-face better than over text, because then I can see people’s facial reactions, and I feel more engaged. The faces kind of help me when just interacting with people.”

The need to see, not just hear, others is one reason the Zoom app has become the “social network of the pandemic,”

“For Easter, my whole family had a Zoom meeting, and it was 15 people all on Zoom for 30 minutes,” Toppino said. “It made us feel like we still have this connection and Easter was still alive, because having Easter at home while social isolating, was definitely hard.”

For college students, family is only part of their “community,” however; their campus community has been dispersed by social distancing measures that shut down learning institutions. That is one reason Cabrini’s Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL) office has offered virtual activities such as trivia Kahoot Quizzo nights, Bingo, and a Masked Singer contest, to keep students connected.

“I’ve seen the benefit of meeting in person and holding events on campus, so I can see how that would be a loss to everybody,” Lisa Poldosky, assistant director for leadership development and SEaL, said. “That’s why SEaL has made a large effort this semester as we transition to virtually providing events, to make sure that there’s still things to do. I think probably it’s almost even more important now than ever, because it is a difficult situation; social connection has become even more important, and resilience, and feeling like you’re part of a community is so important, especially when you’re physically isolated.”

SEal will continue to offer virtual programs through the end of the semester, such as daily inspiration challenges during final exams.

“I think it’s good that they’re trying to do things to still build a community,” Toppino said. “With our social distancing, community is being lost. So I think it’s important that we find community in new and different ways.”

One of the unexpectedly positive effects of the pandemic may be that we end up valuing our connections more.

“Probably my relationships will be different, strengthened,” said Phillips. “Social distancing really shows you who you talk to when you’re away from the whole campus.”

For Toppino, the pandemic may have robbed her of the traditional senior year celebrations, but it has not damaged her friendships. She continues to check in on her classmates, playing iPhone games with them, texting, and helping them through disappointments such as postponed graduations and weddings.

“The pandemic and social distancing helps you have a new perspective of what’s important in life, what friendships or relationships you want to hold on to,” Toppino said. “It shows you who’s checking up on you, who are you checking up on, who still thinks of you even though they don’t see you.”

The Cabrini Counseling Center provides counseling for students Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 610-902-8561 or email [email protected] for an appointment.