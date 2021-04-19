Solidarity March echoes calls for change

0

Solidarity March echoes calls for changeStudent Armani Parker at the march. Photo by Gabby Cellucci.

Black Student Union led a solidarity march to unite campus and call on the Cabrini community to make campus safer for all students.  

Students, faculty/staff and alumni walked through campus, holding up posters and wearing all black on Wednesday, April 14 from 3:45 p.m to 6 p.m.  Attendees showed their support for change and a commitment to ensuring a fairer community.  With the number of people who were in attendance, it felt like the entire community had finally seen the light.

“There was a pretty big turnout,” Naiser Warren-Robinson, Black Student Union president, said. “Seeing the baseball team, the basketball team, the soccer team and faculty all in attendance also meant a lot.”  The walk was a tool used to show that it all starts with the individual. It only takes one person to take a stance on what is currently unfolding in our nation today. When one individual stands up to the matter at hand, it causes an uprise in the minds of others throughout the community.

After the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd this past summer, students have created open spaces to anonymously discuss their experiences with racism and bigotry on campus.  The [email protected] Instagram page has featured tons of testimonials from students and alumni, detailing the racism that has permeated throughout the community for decades.

Since then, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Council has been created by faculty and alumni.  The DEI Advisory Council seeks to “advocate for true equity for students and a robust inclusivity infrastructure, in which everyone feels a sense of belonging.”  The council provides recommendations, goals, outcome indicators and accountability measures to Cabrini’s senior leadership team.

Even though many significant changes still need to be made for all students to feel safe and welcome, the march reassured its participants that change is possible when the community comes together and stands as one.

During the solidarity walk, Warren-Robinson felt a sense of pride. “The walk gave an opportunity to bring the Cabrini community back together,” Warren-Robinson, said.  For the unprecedented events that took place this past year with police shootings, this became a way to show solidarity within the community.  “Obviously with everything that happened in 2020, there was no way to have an event like this,” Warren-Robinson, said.  “The hope is to see more engagement in diversity groups, and to increase student participation.”

Cabrini is in the midst of integrating Black Studies into the core curriculum as part of its changes to various majors/minors.   Black Studies will soon be a general requirement for all students beginning fall 2021.  Elements of Black Studies and Spanish will also be integrated into a new major, which will focus on cultural studies.  Attendees of the march are hoping that more changes will soon follow – changes that will further highlight diversity and inclusion.

“It takes one match to set a village on fire,” Warren-Robinson, said. “It all comes back to the individual standing up for what he or she believes in.”

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

DISQUS: 0