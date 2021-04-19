Solidarity March echoes calls for change

Black Student Union led a solidarity march to unite campus and call on the Cabrini community to make campus safer for all students.

Students, faculty/staff and alumni walked through campus, holding up posters and wearing all black on Wednesday, April 14 from 3:45 p.m to 6 p.m. Attendees showed their support for change and a commitment to ensuring a fairer community. With the number of people who were in attendance, it felt like the entire community had finally seen the light.

“There was a pretty big turnout,” Naiser Warren-Robinson, Black Student Union president, said. “Seeing the baseball team, the basketball team, the soccer team and faculty all in attendance also meant a lot.” The walk was a tool used to show that it all starts with the individual. It only takes one person to take a stance on what is currently unfolding in our nation today. When one individual stands up to the matter at hand, it causes an uprise in the minds of others throughout the community.

After the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd this past summer, students have created open spaces to anonymously discuss their experiences with racism and bigotry on campus. The [email protected] Instagram page has featured tons of testimonials from students and alumni, detailing the racism that has permeated throughout the community for decades.

Since then, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Council has been created by faculty and alumni. The DEI Advisory Council seeks to “advocate for true equity for students and a robust inclusivity infrastructure, in which everyone feels a sense of belonging.” The council provides recommendations, goals, outcome indicators and accountability measures to Cabrini’s senior leadership team.

Before the march began, Gabriella Ayalla, who helped organize the march, holds a sign with a quote from James Baldwin: "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced."

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Members of Cabrini's rowing team came and supported the BSU march.

Photo by Gabrielle Celluci

A group of student athletes and faculty approach the mansion to join the solidarity march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Members of Cabrini's men soccer team join in solidarity with BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Students hold posters in support of BSU, Black Lives Matter and to stand against racism and hatred.

Photos by Gabrielle Cellucci

Drees Rivers, Cabrini Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL) assistant director of programming, holds a sign in solidarity with the march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Armani Parker, an executive member of BSU, grabs the crowd's attention to let them know the march is about to begin.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Chioma Ugochukwu, provost and vice president of academic affairs, speaks to the students and faculty before the march begins.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Students march together in support of standing with BSU and make the campus more welcoming to all students.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Parker asks the crowd to take a moment to kneel for those who have lost their lives to police brutality.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

"My skin is not a crime"

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Students and teachers walk in solidarity to support BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Cabrini baseball team joins BSU to march in solidarity.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Students and teachers march around campus in solidarity with BSU to stand against racism and hatred.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Students march together in solidarity with one another around campus.

Photos by Gabrielle Cellucci

Cabrini students come together to march in solidarity with BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Members of BSU lead the solidarity march around campus.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

"Love Black people like you love Black culture." -Geralyn Brown, executive member of BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

"Daunte Write was killed, unjustly at 20 years old."

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Jé La Boulden marches with a poster in support of Black Lives Matter and BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Nasier Warren-Robinson, chief executive member of BSU, speaks to the crowd about wanting to make the school more welcoming to all students and to thank everyone for joining in solidarity with BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci



Boulden speaks how grateful she is about how everyone coming out to show their support of BSU.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Parker speaks on behalf of Naiya Brown, career counselor for the Center for Career and Professional Development before talking about her own experience with racism on campus.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Father David Driesch speaks about faith and unity at the solidarity march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Yamar Mason-Cox speaks in front of the crowd about BSU and the meaning of the march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Geraldine Brown, an executive board member of BSU, reads an original poem at the solidarity march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Ayalla thanks everyone for joining BSU's solidarity march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

The crowd of students and faculty listen to speakers at the end of the march.

Photo by Gabrielle Cellucci

Even though many significant changes still need to be made for all students to feel safe and welcome, the march reassured its participants that change is possible when the community comes together and stands as one.

During the solidarity walk, Warren-Robinson felt a sense of pride. “The walk gave an opportunity to bring the Cabrini community back together,” Warren-Robinson, said. For the unprecedented events that took place this past year with police shootings, this became a way to show solidarity within the community. “Obviously with everything that happened in 2020, there was no way to have an event like this,” Warren-Robinson, said. “The hope is to see more engagement in diversity groups, and to increase student participation.”

Cabrini is in the midst of integrating Black Studies into the core curriculum as part of its changes to various majors/minors. Black Studies will soon be a general requirement for all students beginning fall 2021. Elements of Black Studies and Spanish will also be integrated into a new major, which will focus on cultural studies. Attendees of the march are hoping that more changes will soon follow – changes that will further highlight diversity and inclusion.

“It takes one match to set a village on fire,” Warren-Robinson, said. “It all comes back to the individual standing up for what he or she believes in.”