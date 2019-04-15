Special Olympics: defeating stigmas and stereotypes

Recently, there was a proposal made for the 2020 budget cut regarding the Special Olympics. President Trump also wants to cut out Medicaid, within that it includes autism training and research.

The autism spectrum disorder consists of “deficits in social communication and presence of restricted interests and repetitive behaviors result in lifelong impairments and disability.” Autism research has been dependent on private and public funding such as from Congress. The budget cut would have saved Congress $17.6 billon. Apparently, Trump’s administration felt that $17.6 billion was useless for something as important as the Special Olympics and autism research.

I thought it was strange how Secretary of Educations Betsy DeVos was defending the Special Olympic budget cut but then changed her thoughts after the president came out and said they are still going to fund the Special Olympics.

DeVos had originally said “current budget realities mean the government cannot support every worthy program.” In my opinion, Trump made DeVos look stupid to the public when a few days later he came out and said he talked to his camp and said they are going to fund it because he thinks “it’s incredible.”

Trump said he heard about the budget cut of the Special Olympics after the public backlash and blamed his administration for this. This didn’t make sense because the budget cut for the Special Olympics was in the past three budgets he proposed to Congress.

It doesn’t matter who was responsible for the budget cut of the Special Olympics, it is the fact that the president allowed this proposal to go through. It makes me think if the public did not react angrily over this issue, if he would have stood by this.

The Special Olympics mission is to help those intellectual disabilities evolve in physical fitness, such as sports. At these events, there are many different sport events taking place such as swimming and track.

The Special Olympics website states its mission, includes helping those with disabilities “discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success. Our athletes find joy, confidence and fulfillment — on the playing field and in life.”

I think the overall theme to be learned is sports is a form that lets people express who they are. It allows individuals to grow stronger mentally and physically by being challenged in the sport. No matter who you are, if you succeed in something, such as a sport, you are going to be proud of yourself. And that’s what these kids feel at the Special Olympics.

My dad works at Princeton University and there is an annual Special Olympics event held there. I went one year and to see the smiles and hear the laughter of all the kids participating in the sports, made me happy for them. It lets not only them, but their families forget their problems and be in the moment.

At these events kids can make new friends and bond over their love of a sport. It also proves that the kids are more than just their disability. They are special because of who they are. Their disability does not define them.

The Special Olympics is a place where kids with disabilities come together to have fun and feel like they belong in a world that can be cruel towards people. The thought of even having a budget cut would have made kids with disabilities feel ignored.

It’s a place to be themselves. It’s a place to focus on their abilities, not disabilities.