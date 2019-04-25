Sports Source: Phillies biggest issue

The Philadelphia Phillies started off to the best start in baseball with a record of 4-0. However, they have hit a rough patch recently losing four of their last five games.

The offense has been an issue, but it is not the issue with the Phillies. The issue with this team is the depth of pitching and it is obvious. The starting rotation and bullpen has been the issue thus far into the season.

Aaron Nola, who came in third in CY Young voting in the national league last season, has been the biggest disappointment so far into the season. Nola has given up seven home runs in five starts this season already.

Last season he gave up five home runs in his first 20 starts. In order for this team to go deep into the postseason, Nola has to be the number one pitcher in the rotation like we saw last season.

Jake Arrieta has not thrown bad this season, but expectations for him are high after coming off a down year last season. After Nola and Arrieta the rotation is wide open with Zach Efflin, Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez.

Starting pitching has been an issue as of late because the bullpen is not good enough to withstand poor starting pitching. The Phillies need to make moves as the trade deadline approaches down the road.

Craig Kimbrell is the closer the Phillies need to pay. If Kimbrell is not a Phillie, it is going to be tough to win postseason games with the current bullpen situation. The Phillies need Nola to snap out of the pitching slump he is currently in, and find a certified third starter in the rotation.

Marcus Stroman should be their top trade target when the time comes. Stroman is on the Toronto Blue Jays and could really help the Phillies out by becoming that third starter for the postseason.

It is obvious the Phillies need pitching help in the future, Kimbrell and Stroman are two guys that need to be targeted if they want any chance at winning a World Series.