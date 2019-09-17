Spotlight on: Steve Colfer

Head men’s lacrosse coach and assistant director of athletics for recruitment and retention led the team to a victory as Cabrini’s first national champions in 2019.

When asked about the past and becoming a national champion, coach Steve Colfer mentioned having hope.

“That was the goal,” Colfer said. “Setting out and doing anything in life without having a goal of trying to be really good at it or the best at it in any given year to me never made sense.”

Celebrating the national championship, Colfer said that the win was unforgettable.“Nothing and everything and somewhere in between,” Colfer said when asked what was going through his mind as the clock was winding down.

“Everything – the emotion, the thrill of victory, the happiness, the connections with coaches and current players and former players and family – all those things are running through your veins,” Colfer said. “I was very thankful to be in that position and very thankful for the alumni support and being able to share that with them.”

Career at Cabrini

Coach Steve Colfer has been leading the Cavaliers since 2001 and was also hired as assistant for recruitment and retention in 2010. He was lacrosse’s offensive coordinator for four years before being promoted as head coach.

Colfer has taken the program to a whole new level. He has coached the team through Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) and Atlantic East conference titles for 19 straight years, bringing them to the NCAA tournament in 18 of those years. Colfer has been awarded the CSAC Coach of the Year award, not once, but 13 times. He is being ranked one of the top 10 coaches of all time in all three divisions.

“He is a very genuine guy,” associate head lacrosse coach Ron Garling said. “He is very humble and a fun guy to be around.”

History as a student

Colfer went to Salesianum High School in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated in 1989. In high school, he was playing as midfielder in lacrosse and earned a spot in the all-state team.

Colfer went to the University of Scranton and graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also played longstick midfielder at Scranton and was awarded with three varsity letters. Colfer went to West Chester University and got his master’s of science degree in 1999.

While earning his master’s degree, Colfer started coaching for Salesianum and led the team to a state title victory in 2005.

Colfer’s effect on others



During an interview on Lax Sports Network, Colfer explained to his players unconditional love.

“If they win, I don’t love them more,” he said. “If they lose, I don’t love them less.”

Colfer has made an impact on those around him.

“First time I met coach Colfer, he showed emotion for how much he cares about his players, how every kid on the team is family, and everyone has a role on the team,” sophomore goalie Matt Sageder said.

“One thing I really liked was how honest he was,” graduate assistant coach Lucas Spence said, “and how he was such an easy guy to talk to and sit down with. I can’t wait to learn from him.”

“He has a great outlook on life,” Garling said. “When a lot of people in sports talk about what they don’t have, he’s always been a guy who talks about what he does have.”