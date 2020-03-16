St. Patrick’s Day: Where you can go that is still open

Some students and community members may wonder where they could go to celebrate St. Patrick’s day despite many facilities being shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hailey Betham, senior political science major, said she usually goes to the St. Patrick’s day parade in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately on Thursday, March 12 the parade organizers announced it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Dominic Ervin, junior early childhood education major, said he was going to go to the St. Patrick’s day parade in Springfield, Pennsylvania and then hang out with some friends after. Consequently, this parade was also announced cancelled on Wednesday, March 11.

Despite the cancellations of many larger social gatherings, many bars will remain open for St. Patrick’s Day.

All the bars listed below, so far, have indicated that they will be open for St. Patrick’s day, Tuesday, March 17.

1. Mad River Bar and Grille 4100 Main St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19127

2. Kelly’s Taproom 1107 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania , 19010

3. JD McGillicuddy’s 33 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, Pennsylvania , 19083

Natalie Wharton, senior psychology major, Lyndsey Guarino, senior criminology major, and Betham all agreed that Mad River Bar and Grille located in Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the place to go for college students.

Mad River has been wooing crowds since 2008. Their website boasts that they have a large main room with a fireplace, 10 booths with personal flat screens and 12 50-inch plasma televisions to watch sports on.

For St. Patrick’s Day they are offering $3 Bud Lights, $4 white claws and $5 car bombs.

Wharten, Guarino and Betham all agreed that Kelly’s Taproom, located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania is a very popular college student hangout.

“It’s a good college-scene type of place,” Betham said.

Kelly’s Taproom, a local college student favorite prides itself on being reasonably priced and also serving good quality food.

Kelly’s Taproom will be featuring an Irish menu along with $3 green beer, $3 Irish whiskey and green tea shots, $5 Guinness and $6 car bombs. They are open from 11:30 a.m.

Ervin and Wharton recommended JD McGillicuddy’s located in Havertown, Pennsylvania as a great place to go for St. Patrick’s day. As of now, McGillicuddy’s has not commented whether or not they will have any specials for St. Patrick’s day.