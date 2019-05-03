Student makes organic soap to support horse rescue organization

When we stepped out of the car onto her property in front of her big green roofed barn, we could hear the horses galloping, goats baahing and the chickens clucking. Brooke Fertig, sophomore communication major, enjoys making soap and has been doing so for about year.

Fertig makes soap as a hobby but donates her proceeds towards the organization, SOFE. SOFE (Sofia’s Oasis for Equines Inc.) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to rescuing abused, neglected horses that are also threatened with being slaughtered. Brooke has horses of her own, both of which were rescued. One of her horses was rescued after having acid splashed on it.

Fertig is passionate about raising awareness of the good that rescue organizations do for animals. Her main goal is not about being the best soap maker in the soap industry, but instead making sure her animals are safe and happy.

Fertig’s passion about her horses came from her inspiration, Sylvia Zerbini. Fertig looks up to her because she goes against the flow of how people treat animals. Sylvia Zerbini is known for her Grande Liberte performances where she “demonstrates her amazing communication and partnering with up to 16 horses.”

“I started Unicorn Soap Company because I wanted to produce a quality, vegan, all natural product and also help animals by doing so. As long as I do that at the end of the day, I am satisfied,” Fertig said.

Her soap products are vegan, organic and all natural. There are different processes by which one can make soap. Brooke makes each soap bar individually based since they are made in small batches and handmade. She creates different products using different molds and bases.

The bases can take up to a couple weeks for them to be heated up in a microwave. After the bases are ready she adds in an essential oil of her choosing for a fresh scent. She then adds in her different powders for coloring.

Brooke sells her soap through her website and Instagram, Unicorn Soap Co., where she has 86 followers that continues to grow.

“I never would have thought that I would be making soap, creating my own company, making my own logos or making my own packaging. I just never thought this was a possibility for me,” Fertig said.

Her passion for rescuing animals, specifically horses, has grown into her wanting to open a rescue sanctuary of her own one day.

“I think if you’re passionate about something, you should start it and eventually you’ll be successful.”

https://youtu.be/qY4sAX68aRU