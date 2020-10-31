Students are preparing for the arrival of the PS5

Since Sony announced its Playstation 5 plans on June 11, 2020, the hype for the next generation gaming system is gaining more momentum by the day. Along with the system itself, Playstation announced the games that are being released with it. Some of the games include “Spider-man: Miles Morales,” “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” and “Gran Turismo 7.”

The company announced on Sept. 16 that the system will have two starting prices to go with its two editions. The regular edition with the disc drive option will cost the consumer $499.99. The “digital edition” will come at a lower price at $399.99.

While doing a poll with Cabrini students asking which edition of the PS5 they would prefer, seventy-eight percent answered with the digital edition, with twenty-two percent answering with the regular edition. A follow-up question for the poll was followed asking which game would they rather buy Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or another game. Sixty percent said they would buy Spider-Man and 20% said the new Ratchet and Clank game.

The system will be available for purchase on Nov. 12, 2020. It will be available online and in stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop to name a few main providers of the Playstation. The PS5 will not be sold online only as some stores have done a raffle to have it picked up in person. Sony recently did a pre-order online which instantly sold out within minutes of being posted online. The worse part is the potential back up that the preorders could cause. This comes after people were seen ordering bulks of PS5 preorders that they would potentially resell for more than the retail price.

Cabrini students had mixed reactions to the Playstation 5. Aaron Osbourne, a freshman at Cabrini, said, “The price of the gaming system is very convenient compared to what I thought the price was going to be.” He also said that he was going to wait on buying the next-generation console “until more games get released.”

John Ameyaw, a sophomore, thought otherwise saying, “The price right now is what is putting me off especially with me being in college.” This seemed to be the common reason for a lot of the Cabrini students.

Going into the tech specs of the system the PS5 has an extremely fast load time compared to its predecessors. The new system also has very much improved its graphics compared to the Playstation 4. Playstation partner 2K Sports released a next-gen gameplay trailer for their next-gen version of NBA 2K21. The drastic difference between that trailer and the current-gen version of the game is very obvious. The engine and capabilities of the system allow for games of all types to express its creativity in a different fashion.

Sony usually starts off their new gaming system with the typical black color. This year though the company decided to make an audacious move with the all-white system to start off their generation. This is the only color sold for now, but certainly that will change in the future.

“This decision by Sony shows its intentions to make a bold statement and to shake up the market,” Katherine Mantz, marketing professor said. “This is normal especially in the gaming business”.

The overall feeling towards the Playstation 5 is very positive and upbeat around campus. Judging from the polls and the answers around campus, the students seem ready for the upgrade not only in graphics and gameplay but in pricing as well.