Students at Cabrini learn about the stark reality of the school-to-prison pipeline

It all begins at school. A student without ample family support usually turns to unhealthy coping skills like committing some sort of crime like stealing, larceny, fighting, assault, etc.,- seemingly trying to escape their somewhat bleak life. These unhealthy activities can lead to crimes. Crimes lead to these type of students being put into prison.

For example, when Aislinn Vaughan, a high school student, got into trouble, instead of supportive adults helping her to deal with tough times, her school got the police involved. This resulted in Vaughan going to prison.

Today she works tirelessly to raise awareness of the “school-to-prison pipeline” and runs a non-profit called Spirit Fire Farm Inc. to help troubled teens.

To do their part to raise awareness, Cabrini students and faculty gathered to see what is meant by the term “the school-to-prison pipeline.” This online Zoom event allowed students to ask questions of various speakers about the injustice of the school-to-prison pipeline and what students can do as young people to understand and raise awareness of this issue.

The event allowed those impacted by the school-to-prison pipeline to emphasize the unjust treatment they received.

Vaughan shared a personal account of an inmate who told her that he wished people did not look down on him. “That’s the issue we are looking at – people do not think at-risk youth are as smart or people with futures. They are just ‘throw-away’ kids.” Her story and the facts presented by other speakers explained the trauma that kids impacted by the school-to-prison pipeline experience.”

Dr. Ruta Clair, a Cabrini professor, spoke directly about the trauma that students can suffer when placed in these types of settings.

She said, “Trauma from incarceration compounds the issues that impacted the student prior to becoming involved with the justice system. The effects of trauma impact the mind, brain and body, interfering with learning, emotional regulation and day-to-day functioning.”

Many speakers emphasized how wrong it is to rely on the police that are not trained in school psychology in addressing normal adolescent behavior in schools. When there is a problem with behavior, police should not be involved according to the experts.

Clair said, “Further, the policies do not consider the science concerning development of self-regulation, trauma and the officers assigned to carry out those policies are not trained in child development.”

Much of the discussion centered around the fact that those most impacted by the school-to-prison pipeline are minority, economically disadvantaged and/or special education groups.

Amber Gentile, Cabrini educator, said, “Through my teaching in an alternative education school and in a medium security prison as well as in my role as a school administrator, I have personally witnessed the negative impact our disciplinary policies and procedures in the K-12 school system have had on minority and disadvantaged populations. Punishment can be reactionary and limited, whereas proactively addressing holistic needs and growth has unlimited potential for positive change.”

This event not only allowed the Cabrini community to get differing points of view, but also issued a call to action for the community.

Clair said, “The first thing to do is get educated about what is going on. Attend events, read up on the issue, and look at your own community to understand what is happening locally. There are two aspects to this issue, supporting those students who have gotten incarcerated and stopping the pipeline from bringing more students in contact with the justice system. Students can have powerful voices and can advocate for issues that matter to them.”

Gentile, who experienced the school-to-prison injustice firsthand, said, “I hope that students take away the need to learn more about the systems and structures that continue the pipeline and advocate for change to address it.”