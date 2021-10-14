Students at Cabrini University ‘fall’ in love with autumn wonderland

As the fall semester began, the Campus Activities and Programming board, or CAP board, students came together for fun activities in Media, PA. CAP board is a club on campus and it has virtual and in-person events.

In one of the first in-person CAP events of the year, students gathered at Linvilla Orchards for a day of fall activities. However, even though it was hot, that didn’t stop students from enjoying all the splendor that is Linvilla Orchards.

This massive 300-acre farm included apple picking, peach picking, pumpkin patch, hayrides, craft stands, petting zoo, market shopping and even a corn maze.

Armani Parker, junior graphic design major, said, “I feel as though the event brought together a sense of community because throughout the harsh year of being quarantined, most students regardless of the year had, missed out on the important part of the college experience which is going on field trips with your school; it brings the memory classic field trips from grade school!”

Jé La Bolden, junior psychology major, said, “I like not having to wear masks and being outside and be able to take trips unlike last year.” She said, “Since I’m the president, yeah, I would attend this event again and other CAP board events!”

Geraldine Brown, junior psychology major, who came Linvilla Orchards, said, “This is not my first CAP event. I went roller skating with the CAP board. So far, my favorite was the food – I got apple jam. I found this event from the calendar.”

Geralyn Brown, junior business management major and student who attended the event, said, “When she got the apple jam, it is her childhood snack; she started dancing with excitement!”

In general, CAP board offers many great events. Megan Droege, former CAP board president and education major, said, “My favorite activity that CAP Board has had in my two years of being President would have to be the annual CommUNITY Block Party we have every Welcome Week in the fall. It’s one of the first events of the semester and we always have so many different clubs, departments, campus with tables set-up, in order to welcome everyone back and get their word out about what their club or department does. There’s always food, fun, music, prizes and so many people representing different parts of campus, all together for a good time.”