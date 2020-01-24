Students find new ways to be active on campus at the Involvement Fair

Cabrini University offers many opportunities for students to be involved on campus through different clubs and groups. The campus held a two-hour event, known as the Involvement Fair, on Jan. 23 for students to find new ways to be an active student on campus.
Dozens of clubs and groups welcomed students to their booths hoping to convince them to sign up for their activities. The Involvement Fair is held at the beginning of every fall and spring semester with the same, as well as new, clubs and groups.
Students who attended were those who wanted to sign up for a specific club and those who wanted to see what the college has to offer. But what drives a student to sign up for a club or group? The answer: excitement, according to junior criminology major Arni Vardanyan.
“I signed up for almost all of the clubs,” Vardanyan said. “It [the Involvement Fair] is super cool.”
The students advertising their clubs and groups were having fun as well, handing out candy, prizes, answering questions and being involved with the Cabrini Community. Some booths already had over 20 people sign up.
Standing behind two loudspeakers representing the radio class, junior digital communications major Nick Marcellino already had one full sheet, or over 20 slots, filled with student’s names and information. This is a one-credit course where a student takes two classes in preparation to have their own radio show at the University.
“The goal is to have as much radio show as possible and trying to get as many people to sign up,” said Marcellino. “It’s a really fun class where you can go on-air and express how you feel. It is a really good outlet for you to speak your mind. It is a good class to take if you are stressed out and you can get away from all of that and play whatever music you want and just relax and vibe out.”
On the other side of the room, junior Pre-K through four special education major Amanda Lynn is involved in many clubs on campus and is an intern for LEADstrong. She was seated at the LEADstrong booth where students can sign up to be orientation leaders for incoming freshmen. Her goal was having at least 40 students sign up.
Similarly, sophomore writing major Keziah Landis represented many clubs at the event such as the Woodcrest Magazine and was found signing up for yet another.
“I have to be here to support the other clubs,” Landis said. “And hopefully, through this, everyone can support them equally.”
Landis signed up for BSU or Black Student Union where this group brings everyone on campus together without any regard to race, sexuality, religion, if a student is rich or poor, etc. The group meets and talks about their feelings on events that are not necessarily black-student related, but worldwide-related. At the time, Landis was the fifth of the 20 prospective students to sign up.
Sophomore, undecided major Michelle Piccone attended the Involvement Fair specifically to sign up for the Cav-a-Thon event held once a year in the middle of the spring semester. However, she left also signing up to be part of CAP Board (Campus Activities and Programming Board).
“I wasn’t planning on it but I signed up for CAP Board too,” Piccone said. “They seemed interesting and fun and I thought ‘why not.’ I also needed to get out more.”
At the end of the event, students left with souvenirs from the booths and new information about the clubs and groups they can join to be involved on campus.