Students find new ways to be active on campus at the Involvement Fair

Cabrini University offers many opportunities for students to be involved on campus through different clubs and groups. The campus held a two-hour event, known as the Involvement Fair, on Jan. 23 for students to find new ways to be an active student on campus.

Delta Xi Phi Multicultural Sorority members Alexis Sharp, Raechel Aviles, Alisa Takala, and Olive Schiffert. The clubs goal is to give back to the community and to have a bond by sisterhood. Along with networking through one another.



Club water polo members Nicholas Conroy, and Anthony Pietrewicz. Water polo's goals are to grow in a new environment with different people. Club water polo is a sport/ activity that many probably haven't played or seen before coming to Cabrini.

Club green team members Renin Broadnax, Chardanay White, and Guadalupe Mendez. The clubs is environmentally focused. Sustainable efforts is a main goal by trying to get the cafeteria to switch from paper take alway containers to reusable one’s. Also another main focus they have is to recycle.

Club Pura Vida members Esther Lara, Harmony Ellerbe-Ricco, and Luisanna Mora. Club Pura Vida is a diverse club that welcomes everyone in a safe space to all cultures and raises current events.



Club Spectrum members Nicole Mackowiak, and Anna Bauer. Spectrum aims to educate, excel, and create a community.



Cavalier Radio members Alex Maiorana, Katie Davis, and Nick Marcellino. Cavalier Radio is a one credit practicum where you get the chance to have and plan your own radio show.



Film club members Marcus Collazo, Tristan Weatherly, and Tariq Mines Jr. The film club goal is to give student a chance to create and bring their creativity to life. The Film club will be diverse into: directors, actors, and editors, etc. The film club will tell and write stories and bring them to life on-screen.

Student Government Association member Ben Braun. Students representation with the Administration.

CAP board members Mark Sowinski, Mary Scafidi, Megan Droege, and Amanda Cipollo. CAP board means (Campus activity and programming board) they plan events for students on campus like trips, bingo nights anything goes. If you join you could host and plan your own ideas.

Cabrini theatre members Emma Tribbett, Maddie Logue, and Piper Bryne. A performing arts club featuring plays, musicals and one act student written plays. We are looking to expand our theatre family with new creative students!

Catholic relief services members Michelle Guerin, Alliyah Maduro, and Ariana Yamasaki. This club bring attention to global issues, not only to college but to local high schools : human trafficking, climate change, global hunger and immigration

Not everyone has to be catholic to join, welcoming to all.





Cabrini University dance team members Jamie Wurtenberg, Bonnie Huhn, and Taylor Barker. This is a fun and creative outlet. This team is great representatives for the school.





Dozens of clubs and groups welcomed students to their booths hoping to convince them to sign up for their activities. The Involvement Fair is held at the beginning of every fall and spring semester with the same, as well as new, clubs and groups.

Students who attended were those who wanted to sign up for a specific club and those who wanted to see what the college has to offer. But what drives a student to sign up for a club or group? The answer: excitement, according to junior criminology major Arni Vardanyan.

“I signed up for almost all of the clubs,” Vardanyan said. “It [the Involvement Fair] is super cool.”

The students advertising their clubs and groups were having fun as well, handing out candy, prizes, answering questions and being involved with the Cabrini Community. Some booths already had over 20 people sign up.

Standing behind two loudspeakers representing the radio class, junior digital communications major Nick Marcellino already had one full sheet, or over 20 slots, filled with student’s names and information. This is a one-credit course where a student takes two classes in preparation to have their own radio show at the University.

“The goal is to have as much radio show as possible and trying to get as many people to sign up,” said Marcellino. “It’s a really fun class where you can go on-air and express how you feel. It is a really good outlet for you to speak your mind. It is a good class to take if you are stressed out and you can get away from all of that and play whatever music you want and just relax and vibe out.”

On the other side of the room, junior Pre-K through four special education major Amanda Lynn is involved in many clubs on campus and is an intern for LEADstrong. She was seated at the LEADstrong booth where students can sign up to be orientation leaders for incoming freshmen. Her goal was having at least 40 students sign up.

Similarly, sophomore writing major Keziah Landis represented many clubs at the event such as the Woodcrest Magazine and was found signing up for yet another.

“I have to be here to support the other clubs,” Landis said. “And hopefully, through this, everyone can support them equally.”

Landis signed up for BSU or Black Student Union where this group brings everyone on campus together without any regard to race, sexuality, religion, if a student is rich or poor, etc. The group meets and talks about their feelings on events that are not necessarily black-student related, but worldwide-related. At the time, Landis was the fifth of the 20 prospective students to sign up.

Sophomore, undecided major Michelle Piccone attended the Involvement Fair specifically to sign up for the Cav-a-Thon event held once a year in the middle of the spring semester. However, she left also signing up to be part of CAP Board (Campus Activities and Programming Board).

“I wasn’t planning on it but I signed up for CAP Board too,” Piccone said. “They seemed interesting and fun and I thought ‘why not.’ I also needed to get out more.”

At the end of the event, students left with souvenirs from the booths and new information about the clubs and groups they can join to be involved on campus.