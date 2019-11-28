Students give their opinions on the shuttle system

A variety of students gave their thoughts on the school shuttle system. There was a pretty even distribution of positive and negative feedback.

The shuttle service at Cabrini University allows students to be safely transported to a variety of stores and train stations in the surrounding area. The service is free of charge to all students of the school and is used by commuters and residents alike.

Keisha Deeds, a graduate student studying education, had nothing negative to say about the shuttle service at Cabrini. She uses it about two to three times a week and talked about how it is never late and how it is very comfortable. She seems to have always had a great experience.

“It’s always on-time,” Luisamna Mora, a junior with a major in both psychology and Spanish, said. “And it usually waits for people to get to the train station just in case, like, the trains are running late.”

Mora takes the shuttles every day. Despite her contentment with the ability of the vans to stick to schedule, she did have something for the service to improve on. Mora’s main complaint was that the vans are typically very dirty. She claims they never get cleaned.

Many students had various different gripes regarding the service, but many agreed that this year has seen a lot of improvement overall. Students cited various ways the service has gotten better.

“There’s more interaction with the actual drivers this year,” Steve Kat, a sophomore biochemistry major, said. “They’re more…student-friendly. So overall it’s a better experience.”

Kat said that the drivers had occasionally been somewhat hostile in the past, but also that there has been a significant shift in attitude for the better.

According to Kat, the shuttles have also been pretty good in terms of sticking to the posted schedule. He said they help him get where he needs to be on time.

Bryan Nguyen, a freshman information science technology major, has not had such a great time with the shuttles. He talked about how he typically gets carsick from riding the shuttles. He said the way that the drivers drive is probably the cause of this.

Nuyen also said that the drivers are not always on time. This depends on the day. On the other hand, he said there was nothing wrong with the vans themselves in terms of cleanliness and comfort.

Trisha Moo, a sophomore business management major, said that although the vans are clean and the drivers are friendly, she has had frequent issues with the shuttles being late. She said it has caused her to miss the train quite a few times.

Like Kat, Moo said that this year has seen a major improvement for the shuttle service as a whole. Moo said that the shuttles have been running on time much more consistently this year.