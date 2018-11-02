Students honored at Cabrini University’s Honors Convocation

There were roughly 400 students who received recognition for high academic achievement at the annual Honors Convocation hosted by Cabrini University. The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 13 and was held to honor students who reached academic success by making the Dean’s list or the President’s list in the prior semester. The ceremony took place in the Grace Hall Atrium and was attended by faculty, family and friends.

The event began with a brief introduction by Cabrini’s acting Provost Dr. Mark Kiselica, where he welcomed the audience to the event and then introduced Dr. Beverly Bryde, the dean of the school of education who would speak briefly before introducing the acting president of Cabrini University, Brian Eury.

Dr. Seth Frechie spoke about the Academic Achievement Award for Athletes and how it is an award that is given to one academic team a year that has had the biggest increase in their GPA. This year the award was presented to the 2017-2018 Men’s golf team which consisted of students: Nicholas Alizzi, David Anders, Timothy Brooks, David Gall, Michael McCuen and Nicholas Straub.

After Frechie’s presentation, Dr. Erin McLaughlin, the acting Dean of the school of humanities and social sciences, read out the list of students who were recipients of the Dean’s list. The requirement for being on the Dean’s list is having a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. There are currently 264 names on the Dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Lyndsey Guarino, a student, who received an award for being placed on the Dean’s list said, “It’s an honor to be on the Dean’s list. It just feels really good to get that little validation that all my hard work is paying off.”

Following the recognition of the Dean’s list recipients, Dr. Michelle Filling-Brown, acting dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, introduced the President’s list and explained how it is for students with a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher. There are 127 students who can be found on the President’s list.

“President’s list is pretty difficult to be on, you have to have an almost perfect GPA,” says Filling-Brown.

After the recipients of the President’s list recognition, Dr. Bryde came back on stage to introduce the 2017-2018 Class Academic Awards which are presented to the students who had the highest GPA for the 2017-2018 academic year. There were three students who received the award, one for each non-senior class. The freshman award was received by Joseph D. Brennan, the sophomore award by Andrew M. Swire, and the junior class award went to Joy C. Patel.

The ceremony would be concluded by a prayer from Carl Janicki, the pastor at Cabrini University.