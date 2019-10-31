Students living in South residence get a spook during the Halloween season

Students living in the new South Residence Hall have felt a haunting presence as unusual events have taken place in their suites. As Halloween quickly grew near, students have reported paranormal activities that have made them feel uneasy with the University’s newest addition to Residence Boulevard.

“I am scared as all s**t,” sophomore education major Nicole Bydalek said. “It was around 3 a.m which is devil’s hour.”

Bydalek lives in suite 206 in South Residence Hall and has witnessed more than one instance of paranormal activities, four of which occurred in one night. With her roommate gone, Bydalek saw a shining light on her roommate’s bed as well as a ghost figure floating above the bed. When she flashed her flashlight over toward the objects, they disappeared.

“It was as if a kid was covered with a sheet over their head,” Bydalek said.

Bydalek then heard her name distinctly and clearly called right next to her. She looked into the hallway but did not find anything and her suitemates were asleep. After calming down she went back to bed but saw something out of the corner of her eye and when she turned she saw a “demonic face” right in front of hers “as clear as day.”

“Imagine “The Ring” girl, Scream from the “Scream” movie and a zombie mixed,” Bydalek said. “I looked away in fear and I did not turn back around for a bit. I slept with my roommate’s wall lights on the rest of the night.”

Similarly to Bydalek’s story, Caitlyn Huebner, a communication graduate and former blogger of Cabrini University, wrote about paranormal activities on campus as well as her own personal experience.

“I was spending time in The Commons one afternoon during a break between classes,” Huebner said. “While sitting on one of the lawn chairs alone, I heard my name shouted from right behind me. I turned and looked everywhere but there was nobody there.”

Bydalek’s suitemate, sophomore undeclared major Michelle Piccone, has experienced the same occurrence twice between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. With her roommate and two suitemates fast asleep, Piccone heard footsteps in her dorm.

“I was trying to get some sleep and I felt footsteps right up against my bed,” Piccone said. “It literally felt like a person was walking back and forth in my room.”

Two roommates living down the hall from Bydalek and Piccone in suite 203 have experienced two paranormal activities since moving into the new building. Sophomores Alexa Spritzler and Hannah Burke did not feel any presence or disturbance when entering South for the first time but now feel their suite is haunted. The first occurrence happened during the first week of the first semester.

“I have this little stick figure guy on the window ledge,” Spritzler said. “One night it just fell over and the window was not open. It was underneath my bed. There was stuff in front of it and nothing else fell over.”

The second occurrence happened on Friday, Oct. 13 when their full-length mirror fell from the wall. After three weeks of being secured on the wall, it fell mirror-side down but did not shatter. It has not fallen since. Both Spritzler and Burke were shaken by these instances.

Grace Adams, a senior resident assistant on the second floor of South Residence, has answered students’ issues and concerns, such as maintenance, by listening and connecting them to any resources or assistance the campus has to offer. Adams has not yet heard of any complaints or issues regarding paranormal activities.

“I am very surprised,” Adams said. “This is the first I have heard anything about any paranormal activity. In this situation, all I could really do is say ‘I am sorry you feel that way, I am sorry that happened, what can I do?’”

There have been reports on the first floor of South Residence of paranormal activities as well as numerous reports of paranormal activities on campus. There has not been any action by Residence Life or Public Safety since these reported paranormal activities, only scaring others by retelling the detailed stories.