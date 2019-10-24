Students want more from CAP Board

The Campus Activities and Programming Board (CAP Board) has a challenging job in creating fun events for the students on weekends in order to satisfy their wants in types of events. Some students who go to the events leave satisfied with the activities while others demand more and different types of events on campus.

“As the Vice President of SGA (Student Government Association), I completely understand how [students] are feeling,” Vice President of SGA and junior Julia Smith said. “Even though I do not personally feel bored, that is mainly because I had to search for activities that peaked my interest. If a student, especially if they are a freshman, are not well acquainted with the area or are more introverted, they may not seek out those opportunities.”

Sophomore education major Kathleen Carberry goes home every weekend to spend time with her family and pets. She finds that the events Cabrini holds on the weekends do not interest her and she also doesn’t like being surrounded by a lot of people. If there is one event that would make her stay on campus, she would like to have horror movie marathons on the weekends.

Similar to how SGA finds complaints and issues on campus, CAP Board members survey the campus when deciding events for the students. Months and holidays are also considered and the events correlate with the month or holiday to make the event fun and diverse. CAP Board also looks beyond Cabrini’s campus to other universities and see what kind of events they hold and if Cabrini students would enjoy that type of event.

“As a board, we collaborate and encourage our instructors to come up with fun ideas or people they want to see,” senior and President of CAP Board Selena Scialfa said. “Students have told us they like our hypnotists and comedians, amusement park trips, glow dodgeball, cultural fest and sugar rush.”

CAP Board switched over to a weekend programming board a few years ago with events taking place mostly on Fridays and Saturdays. This resulted in more student involvement in the events.

“We have a decent turn out for the events,” Scialfa said. “The more popular ones are the pageant and formal but we have enough students who come and enjoy our events. And sometimes we even get guests, people who are not Cabrini students.”

SGA has heard complaints about the different events CAP Board hosts. Early in the semester, a forum was held where students stated their complaints about the campus as well as campus life.

“I have also heard students say that they would enjoy having concerts on campus,” Smith said. “For example, I think it would be great if we, as a university, were able to set up a night where a band or singer comes in and performs for the students. I know a lot of other universities that do that and they usually attract large crowds.”

Anthony Frasca, sophomore elementary education and special education major, stays on campus every weekend due to his duties as a residential assistant in Xavier Resident Hall.

“On the weekends I either hang out with friends, catch up on homework, do laundry or attend some events on campus that’s happening that weekend,” Frasca said. “I attend about two to four events a month.”

Smith also stays and enjoys being on campus for the weekends where she hangs out with friends and rarely feels bored. She and her friends are able to find activities and events that interest them and always find something to do.

“I wish that Cabrini created more activities on the weekends that centered around building relationships with other universities,” Smith said. “Our campus is surrounded by other campuses, such as Eastern and Villanova. However, we never really plan joint events together.”

CAP Board has also gotten and is open to suggestions from students on different events they wish to see on campus on the weekends.

“We love to hear suggestions from students and what they like to see,” Scialfa said. “And definitely for people to get involved because all of us on the board have ideas but we would love to hear other ideas.”

CAP board sends out event dates and times via posters, table ads, social media, walking advertisements, writing with chalk on sidewalks and streets and wall paint.

If you have an idea for an upcoming event, email CAP Board at [email protected] or visit the CAP Board Website.