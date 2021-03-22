Super Bowl LVI bubble

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just recently won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, will look to defend their title throughout the 2021 campaign. With a clear target on their back, there lies the million-dollar question of which team will stop Tampa Bay from repeating as world champions.

The bubble of Super Bowl competitors consists of only five teams, which still includes the defending champions. The Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the four who sit behind Tampa Bay.

NFC Competitors:

After reaching last season’s NFC Championship, the Green Bay Packers fell shy of reaching the Super Bowl in a 31-26 loss to Tampa Bay. However, after compiling a 13-3 regular season, Green Bay will look for revenge next season. With the reigning MVP of the league, Aaron Rodgers, anything is possible. Since head coach Matt LaFleur took over in 2019, Green Bay has gone 26-6 in the regular season, and 2-2 in the postseason. Expect this dynamic duo to reach for the next step in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams, who finished 10-6 last season, was just recently part of a blockbuster trade. The franchise was able to acquire star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played for the Detroit Lions from 2009-2020. Los Angeles traded quarterback Jared Goff, along with two first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick to finalize the deal. With one of the NFL’s brightest offensive-minded head coach, Sean McVay, expect Los Angeles to vigorously fight their way to the Super Bowl. Having the top-ranked defense, which is led by All-Pro defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, and All-Pro cornerback, Jalen Ramsey.

AFC Competitors:

The Kansas City Chiefs, who finished with a 14-2 record in 2020, sat atop the NFL. The Super Bowl LIV champions fell short of repeating as world champions after a debacle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were defeated by a final score of 31-9. However, the highest-scoring offense in the NFL looks to rebound this season and reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season. The 2018 MVP of the league, Patrick Mahomes, who also has a Super Bowl ring, is being put in the position to dominate this season. With head coach Andy Reid, leading the way, Kansas City aspires to be nothing short of great once again. All-Pro tight end, Travis Kelce, and All-Pro wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, look to continually dominate the league in 2021.

The Buffalo Bills, who finished with a staggering 13-3 record, appeared in their first AFC Championship for the first time since 1993. Although they were defeated by Kanas City, they proved many NFL aficionados wrong. Since the acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, the narrative has officially changed in Buffalo. Not to mention, the 24-year-old Pro-Bowl quarterback, Josh Allen, is looking to take his game to the next level in 2021. Head coach, Sean McDermott, will do everything in his power to bring the franchise its first-ever Super Bowl victory. With a highly ranked defense, led by All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White, Buffalo contains an elite balance on both sides of the football.