Suspected COVID-19 case closed local Wawa

Wawa store number 143 in Skippack Township was shut down on March 20, 2020 after a worker was suspected to have the novel coronavirus.

The Wawa store was initially said to be closed for 24 hours as a deep clean was performed. Later, it was reported that the store would not re-open for business until the test results came back and a further determination could be made. The COVID-19 test was negative.

While waiting for test results, the CDC and others were performing a deep clean of the store. A focus was put onto areas of high touch points such as ordering kiosks.

Changes have been made to the convenience store’s operating procedures.

Most stores are 24/7, but in light of the circumstances many have changed their hours of operation to allow for more cleaning, sanitizing and re-stocking. An updated list of store hours can be found here.

Stores that have had an associate test positive for COVID-19 are pending re-opening. Listed on the website is information about the store as well as the date for the last time the positive person was present.

Since the Skippack store has re-opened additional measures have been taken, as can be seen in many stores.

Signs have been placed around the store encouraging customers to follow CDC guidelines. Among those guidelines is to maintain a six-foot distance whenever possible. Tape markings have been placed on the floor by the registers to further encourage this practice. Customers are no longer able to serve themselves coffee, cappuccinos, iced coffee beverages and Icee beverages.

News station 6abc reported on the Skippack Wawa closure.