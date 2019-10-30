Swim teams first home meet gives a glimpse of a promising season

The first home meet against King’s College demonstrates a promising season for the swim team.

The swim team had their first home meet of the 2019-20 season in the Dixon Center pool on Saturday, Oct. 26. The men’s swim team beat King’s College with a final score of 111.5-93.5. The women’s swim team lost to King’s College with a final score of 139-66.

Cameron Mousley, junior business management major, participated in three different races on Saturday’s meet: the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 1,000-yard freestyle. He placed first for all three races.

“I think it was a really good meet, you know,” Jason Highet, freshman education major, said. “It was a team we haven’t beaten in years, so it’s really nice to get a win.”

Highet swam in the 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke and 400-yard freestyle relay race. Highet, along with Luke McDevitt, junior religious studies major, Mac Granto, sophomore business management major and Ryan Bosch, freshman early childhood education major, competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay and ended the meet on a high note for the men’s swim team.

“I think everything kind of went according to plan for this [meet]. Not too many things that we messed up on,” Highet said.

Though the women’s swim team were not as successful as the men’s team, they were victorious in some of the races that took place at the swim meet against King’s College.

“King’s is a really great school to swim against,” Marisa Linsky, sophomore secondary education major and history major, said after the meet. “They have a lot of girls, so it’s good competition for us.”

Linsky continues to say how she believes the women’s swim team competed well overall against King’s College and they were happy with the results. Linsky competed in the 200-yard medley relay race, specifically backstroke, and the 200-yard backstroke.

On Saturday’s meet, Maddie Werndl, sophomore marketing major, won first place in the 1,000-yard freestyle race and second place in 500-yard freestyle race. Tara McCloskey, junior criminology major, was also victorious by placing first in the 200-yard breaststroke race.

“I did really good, actually. I had a 12 second drop, which is amazing from what I did last year,” Amanda Lynn, elementary and special education major, said. “Last year, I was at that plateau where I wasn’t going anywhere. Right now, it’s awesome having that drop right there. I feel like I’m getting myself ready for success in the long run.”

Lynn competed in the 1,000-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 400-freestyle relay, which allowed the women’s swim team to place second in the relay. Though the women’s swim team lost to King’s College, they remain happy and proud of the other triumphs that they accomplished during the swim meet on Saturday.

Tori DeLusant, junior early childhood and special education major, won second place in 200-yard individual medley. Sarah Gudas, sophomore, placed second in 100-yard freestyle race.

The swim team has been training harder than ever this upcoming season due to their victory in the Atlantic East Conference last season. The swim team’s next meet will be against Marymount University Saturday, Nov. 2 in the Dixon Center.