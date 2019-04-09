Swinging into a new season

When it comes to any sport it is important to start off the season with a positive attitude and positive vibe. It can be very stressful balancing sports especially when you are beginning the season.

The pressure is always on the team to do well so that they can reach the playoffs. Cabrini’s baseball team is 19-6 with a good kick-off to the season. Being a part of the team means you have to keep that good energy throughout the season.

“It is important to get off to a good start into the season because it gives us momentum and confidence to know that we can beat anyone,” Justin Henry, sophomore marketing major, said. Henry says that every game is different but he hopes for the same result each game which is a win.

“I am an outfielder and we always try to compete with each other so that when the game time comes around it is easy,” Henry said about the energy staying the same for each game.

Henry said that when it comes to hitting, the team always talks hitting with each other, so that they all get better as a team. Even on the offseason, you have to keep your body in shape.

“Offseason workouts are a test to see how badly you want to play and improve,” Henry said about the offseason. “In the offseason, I go to the gym every day and get strong. Henry says it is important to stay healthy during the offseason. “It helps me get stronger and faster.”

Starting the season off strong gives a team the confidence it needs to move forward in the season.

“Starting the season off with a positive attitude gives us a goal to maintain,” Matthew Mccuen, sophomore political science for pre-law major, said.

“To make sure the team is prepared, we practice hard every day, weight lift, and stay on our grades,” Mccuen said about practice. Mccuen says that the coach always says to take the game serious, but not to forget to have fun.

“We all work out on the off-season and I always play in a summer league,” Mccuen said about keeping in shape on the offseason.“Your season is not defined by a couple of games. You can have a strong start and a bad finish or you can start bad and finish strong,” JD Barrett, sophomore business management major, said.

Barrett says that the team’s preparation comes from the focus they bring in practice.

“You have to win practice to win a game,” Barrett said about preparing for the season. Barrett says that the offseason workouts are extremely important to the team’s success.

“Dustin does a great job of keeping us healthy and that puts us in the best position to win,” Barrett said about his trainer. “Starting the season with a good start gives us motivation we need to carry us through the long weekends, tough games, and hopefully the whole season.