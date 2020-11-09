How COVID has affected college campus

COVID-19 has taken the world by storm this year. It’s the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, Hubei province, and then throughout China.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). There are still many discoveries that doctors are learning each day about COVID.

There are also many different symptoms for the illness that includes: fevers, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin or discoloration of fingers or toes. On average it takes five to six days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show. However, it can sometimes take up to 14 days. For younger people, sometimes symptoms won’t even show, but they could still have the virus.

COVID-19 has affected anybody and everybody in some way. It has had a huge impact on the economy and many businesses. A lot of small business were especially struggling. A lot of restaurants had just takeout for a period until states started to allow outdoor seating and eventually indoor seating with a limited capacity. Masks are mandatory in all indoors public locations. Many people were out of work or doing work from home and still may be doing all their work from home. COVID-19 has changed the way we live.

Throughout the summer a lot of decisions were made about kids going back to school. When it comes to universities, some chose to be completely remote, while others had half online or in-person with having a choice to go into the classroom. With there being a lot of online classes, it has affected the number of students living on campus. There is a variety of students that still live on campus or off-campus, but there are also many students who chose to stay at home to save money and feel more comfortable.

A lot of the schools that are open have kept their rules strict in order to stay open. At Cabrini, there are several students with mostly in person classes but also a number who have all online classes. There are also classes that are half online and half in person. Having online classes can have a negative effect on many students. Some students prefer to be more hands on and like the environment of a classroom. So, having those online classes can negatively affect the student’s grades.

“COVID has only affected me academically because of the stress it has put me through,” Michael Sousso, a senior international business major, said. COVID-19 also has influenced people mentally, in some ways. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mental health issues are rising among adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suicide rates have also gone up during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on some students mentally especially the motivation they have for school. “It makes me not care so much about school,” Kimberly Benge, a senior psychology major, said. It can be harder for students who like the in-person aspect and being able to see other students and be social. It is important for students to be safe and follow the guidelines. However it can hard for students to adjust to a new way of living, especially in college.

Freshmen came into this year with much uncertainty. With Cabrini being open and still having in-person classes, it gave those freshmen an opportunity to experience college and meet new friends, but unfortunately because of COVID-19 and school rules, it can be difficult to do so. “COVID-19 made it a little harder, but I still managed to meet friends,” Madison Gugel, a freshman education major, said. If students are following the guidelines, there are still many ways to meet new people. Of course, there are some challenges that go with it.