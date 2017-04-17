The basic questions of a first date

No matter how old you are or how much experience you have in the dating world, there is always going to be a level of nervousness lingering around the very first date with a special someone. But what should someone expect on a first date?

Should the guy pay for everything?

For years it has always been expected that the guy has to pay for everything on the first date. If a guy asks a girl on a date then yes, he should pay for the date, but it is always a good idea for the girl to offer to pay.

“If he’s asking me out on the first date he should definitely pay,” Katie Fazio, sophomore at Cabrini, said. “Even if it’s a date at an ice cream shop or something else that’s small the guy should still pay.”

Although it is a great move for the guy if he pays for the first date, it does not necessarily mean that he has to pay for the next upcoming dates.

“The guy should definitely on the first date but he does not have to pay all the time,” Fazio said. “I usually always ask if they want me to pay or at least split the bill but I definitely wouldn’t pay for the whole thing.”

Should a guy bring flowers?

Depending on the style of the date, flowers could be appropriate or not appropriate. Flowers are usually a really kind gesture for a dinner-styled date or some sort of dance like a prom. Sometimes a girl can find it weird if a guy brings flowers on the first date but it also really depends on what the girl likes and how much she likes the guy.

“In my opinion giving a girl flowers on the first date is too old fashioned but I can see giving a girl flowers but later on,” Fazio said. “Getting flowers for someone you don’t know that well yet can be kind of awkward.

If a guy really likes the girl and already knows her decently well, flowers can be a sweet gesture.

“Bringing flowers is usually my go to,” Josh Sanchez, freshman at Cabrini, said. “I’ll bring some flowers and let them choose where they want to go so there is no pressure.”

What to do on a first date?

The first date is always a great way to get to know a special someone a lot better. Choosing a styled date that involves more talking is always a great idea.

“Outside dates are always really fun!” Fazio said. “I don’t like to sit still so walking and talking type of dates are great.”

First dates in a city or a casual walk in a park or a walk on the beach are great ways to stay casual and talk a lot. Going to see a movie is also not the best idea because you aren’t able to talk that much and get to know the person better.

“I think really casual first dates are the best,” Lindsay Hurwitz, sophomore at Cabrini, said. “It’s also important to not go somewhere that has messy foods because sometimes girls can get really nervous about eating on the first date.”