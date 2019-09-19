The Cabrini alumnus who became the Cabrini head tennis coach

Just this past year, a Cabrini alum was named the coach of the women’s and men’s tennis team and he is bringing big changes to this year. Sean Jaeger, a 2017 Cabrini graduate, came back to take charge of the women’s tennis team and help get them that big win this year. Jaeger, originally from from South Jersey, brought a lot to the table when he transferred from Chestnut Hill College in 2016, such as earning the first team accolades during the blue and white’s championship run for No. 2s in both singles and doubles in 2017.

Among his achievements Sean also loves to learn about new things that he experiences every day when he was still in school.

“Some things I really love about Cabrini is its constant growth, like its recent transition from a college to a university,” Sean said in his Cabrini blog back when he was a senior in 2017.

Jaeger did not expect to come back, but returned to Cabrini a year later after he graduated. He took on the role of assistant coach for the Cabrini men’s tennis team. With the help of former coach Parker, Jaeger helped the men’s team win a second consecutive conference crown and help them return to the NCAA tournament ” I like being around people and I really like tennis” Jaeger said during one of the practices he had with the team.

Being an alumnus, Jaeger knew what to do when he took the role of assistant coach. When former coach Parker retired, not only did he take charge of the women’s tennis team he also is in charge of the men’s tennis team at Cabrini. Not only being a great coach to his players, Jaeger was named that Atlantic East Coast conference coach of the year after his first year of being head coach.

“Sean really puts in the effort to make sure that we’re getting our strokes right, and he’ll break down our strokes if we’re not going low to high on a back hand or if we’re not doing a backhand or a forehand correctly, it’s really been helpful so far,” Raechel Aviles, sophomore on the women’s tennis team, said.

Jaeger has led the Cavaliers to greatness as they have an 11 to 4 overall record and a four tone conference play making the teams have a win streak of 18 matches this past year. CJ LaMantia, the captain of the men’s tennis team has known Jaeger since his freshman year at Cabrini and says that he has been like a role model for him ever since.

“What makes him the best coach is his personality, he knows when to be a goof ball and have fun but then he also knows when things have to be taken seriously,” he said.

With all of his experience, Jaeger proven his ability to lead a team and is more than qualified to have this job as coach of both tennis teams. Jaeger also has plans to strengthen the women’s team even further as they have not had a direct coaching method in a while because of some changes in coaching department. Jaeger has presented lots of charisma and shown that his teams are full of heart, spirit and true determination on what it is to be at Cabrini tennis player.