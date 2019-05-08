The Cabrini Closet: A gateway to end human trafficking

Human trafficking in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania alone, there were 127 human trafficking cases and 246 calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported in 2018. According to the Polaris Project, “Human trafficking is the business of stealing freedom for profit. In some cases, traffickers trick, defraud or physically force victims into providing commercial sex or manipulate them into working under inhumane or illegal conditions.”

Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar criminal industry that denies freedom to 24.9 million people around the world. It is the second largest criminal industry in the world.

In Pennsylvania, the most common form of trafficking is sex trafficking with 106 calls in 2018, followed by labor trafficking(14 calls), sex and labor(4 calls) and trafficking not specified(3 calls).

Cabrini University offers students different opportunities to learn and combat against human trafficking. The course, ECG 200: Voice for the Voiceless is offered every spring and fall semester, and there are opportunities to receive community service at the Cabrini Cottage.

The Cottage

According to the mothercabrni.org, “Through the Cabrini Action and Advocacy Coalition (CAAC), the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are actively engaged in the fight for an end to modern slavery.”

“The Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus commit their entire life, energies, talents and time to bringing the reign of God’s love, compassion, and reconciliation wherever we live and minister.”

The Missionary Sisters have two corporate stances, one is to support equal rights to immigrants, and second to end human trafficking. The Cabrini Closet is part of the Missionary Sisters stance on human trafficking and immigration.

When Cindy Ross, ECG instructor for Voices for the Voiceless, proposed her course, through that she got to meet and work along side Karol Brewer.

The Cabrini Closet

The Cabrini Closet was created by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart to directly help female survivors of

human trafficking.

Karol Brewer works close with the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, CAAC and with the Cabrini Closets.

“The closet was started by a women who was a victims advocate who worked for the FBI. Years ago I met her a Philadelphia coalition meeting…and she started saying how with all her contacts and resources, she was still having trouble getting clothing for her rescued victims.”

After that Brewer and the Missionary Sisters started collecting clothing.

“We started getting calls from homeland security, from other coalitions and area hospitals asking for clothing and shoes,” Brewer said.

The closet has grown so much in the past six years that now not only do they collect clothes, but have expanded to furniture, backpacks and gift cards.

What can you do?

The Cabrini sisters maintain an office in a house on Upper Gulph Road near the entrance to the University. This house is called the Cottage and is where Brewer works. Brewer is always looking for volunteers to help work at the Cabrini Closet by sorting out clothes and organizing.

It is also important to consider donating to the closet; they are always looking for trendy clothes survivors can be proud to wear and feel comfortable. The Closet also accepts donations of underwear, feminine hygiene products, and travel sized bottles of shampoo and conditioners.

Other ways to fight human trafficking is…

To to educate yourself and others in your community. To spread the word through word of mouth and social media. To volunteer and donate to anti-human trafficking clubs and organizations. To get involved in legislative action in your state.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from human trafficking please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-800-373-7888.