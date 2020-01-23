Cabrini students give their take on the Super Bowl

Every year, die-hard football fans and occasional-watchers alike, gather around to watch the Super Bowl and even host Super Bowl-themed parties to celebrate the event. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Super Bowl is the second-highest day of food consumption in the U.S. and is the most-watched television program every year in America, according to SeatGeek. Needless to say, the Super Bowl has always been an important event, even for those who simply watch for unique commercials and performances.

Some of the most memorable and controversial commercials and performances have taken place at the Super Bowl. “I love the game and the commercials, which I would be upset about missing if I ever went to see the Super Bowl live.” DeVahnte Mosley, former Cabrini student and basketball player said.

Although Mosley enjoys the game, he explained that he isn’t the biggest fan of the half-time show. “I usually dislike the half-time show performance; it’s almost never an artist that I actually want to see.” Mosley said.

Regardless of the public’s mixed opinions about the Super Bowl’s half-time shows, it is difficult to come across a person who hasn’t watched the Super Bowl, or hasn’t dreamt of going themselves. “I would love to experience going to the Super Bowl at least once in my lifetime,” Mosley, said.

Many dream of being able to watch the Super Bowl in person, but do fans know the true cost of attending? “I have no idea how expensive it is, but I know it’s very expensive.” Voshon Mack, sophomore Cabrini basketball player, said. Senior, exercise science major and Cabrini basketball player, Jarren Abhad, who was also unsure of the exact cost of attendance, said, “I heard that tickets are in the thousands, not cheap at all.”

This year the Super Bowl will be taking place in Miami, Florida, at the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, with several events leading up to the Super Bowl itself.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing. According to the Ticketmaster website, two general admission tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, presented by Lowe’s, which is for the events before the Super Bowl, are $112.30.

The Super Bowl experience consists of an interactive theme park, the ability to purchase merchandise, and various photo opportunities. According to the NFL On Location Experiences website, where Super Bowl tickets can be bought, two tickets in the “nosebleed” section of the stadium can be purchased for $8,160.00, not including fees. This price also excludes the costs of airfare, food and the price of staying at a hotel, all of which are much more expensive during the Super Bowl.

Currently, the cheapest flight to Miami from Pennsylvania is $107 round trip and the cheapest hotel near the Hard Rock stadium is $126 per night. For football fans looking to attend the Super Bowl and are looking for the complete Super Bowl package, they can expect to spend at least $8,272.03 for the once in a lifetime experience.