How Cabrini Day focused on COVID-19

COVID-19 has had its toll on Cabrini’s campus this year.

Cabrini’s most traditional events have had to see change this semester. A popular event known as “Cabrini Day” and many other major activities have taken a major hit this year as well.

“It is very hard to say if there was more or less participation and involvement because we are not comparing regular years,” Dr. Nune Grigoryan, assistant professor of communication, said. “But I can say that we had decent involvement.”

Every fall semester, Cabrini dedicates one day to Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini. The day is dedicated to the patroness of immigrants, whom the school is named after. Classes before 4:30 p.m. are canceled and students are recommended to attend Cabrini Day. This year that was different. Classes before 4:30 p.m. were not canceled. Cabrini Day this year was not what it always has been. A drastic change was made this year.

Cabrini Day is a day dedicated to showcasing students, their studies, many different kinds of presentations and simulations. Unfortunately for Cabrini students, such simulations and presentations were different this year as a result of Cabrini’s COVID-19 guidelines. However, Cabrini’s students and staff had to accept the change. The event occurred through a virtual platform. The presentations and virtual simulations spoke of the pandemic and the effects that COVID-19 has had on basic human rights.

Cabrini day had different sessions. Session five was about COVID-19 and human rights which included Race relations & Black experiences, COVID-19 & domestic violence and COVID & human rights.

Most of the presentations had on average 15 attendees and there were close to 50 people for the keynote. There was a presentation organized by Cabrini students for Cabrini to speak on why COVID-19 is more likely to affect people of color. This was reported by the CDC themselves. The students focused why this may be specifying and it caused by systemic issues that take place even way prior to the pandemic. Students emphasized that toxic and chronic stress caused discrimination and minority groups are at a higher risk for COVID-19.

“In the world we live in today, black lives have been taken away due to violence,” Armani Parker, health science major, said. “Black families are terrified nowadays because you never know what could happen. I think white people have more freedom and there’s no doubt about that.”

COVID-19 is a virus that causes respiratory issues in the body such as fevers, muscle pains, headaches and coughs. Domestic violence is something that takes place at home, whether it be from parents, siblings, friends, or other relatives. It can be sexual, mental, verbal or physical. Quarantining has forced families to stay home together for an amount of time, both men and women. They are the victims of domestic abuse, but during this pandemic children have been affected the most. Safe haven and school with friends have been taken away from students, which causes stress and does not give students what they need. Na’Im Roberts, Sara Hanley and Abby West believed that domestic violence should be something more accessible to victims.

“I swear it seems like once the pandemic arrived domestic violence has been another virus,” Peyton Doyle, sophomore biology major, said. “There’s been a lot of violences that’s happened especially with police brutality.”

“Once COVID-19 ends there shouldn’t be anymore domestic violence,” Anthony Burley, junior psychology major, said.”COVID has been an excuse for people to act the way they do especially when things are close it drives people crazy.”

“Every human should have equal rights this ain’t fair,” Jacky Collin, senior nurse major, said. “If everyone gets the same rights there would be a privilege for people to stand up and not get judged no matter what race. Hopefully one day I wake up and everyone gets along and nobody judge each other, this world is full of hate.”

“COVID has changed me completely,” Lauren Swint, junior education major, said. “I used to be a party outside person no matter what day of the week it is. Now, I am afraid to even sit on my porch because this virus is in the air.”

COVID is a deadly virus. Older adults who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease seems to be at higher risk. Faculty and staff took precautions and played it safe by making presentations online so there isn’t any chance for anyone to get affected.