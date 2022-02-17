Experiencing the Euphoria Effect

Teens and young adults have been raving about the new season of Euphoria.

Since the first season, fans have been captivated with Euphoria’s aesthetics, makeup, clothes and characters.

Rue, a drug addict youngster passionately in love with Jules, a girl who has grown to be unapologetic about her identity, is one of the key protagonists. Then there’s Maddy, the fashionista, confident, extremely extroverted friend, Cassie, the emotional friend who is preoccupied about getting attention from boys and Kat, the insecure, self-conscious best friend.

All of these characters have control over their own narratives, which includes sex, drugs, friendship, pain, love and expressing their individualities.

The music, videography, cinematics and aesthetics are all visually appealing, which is what draws viewers in.

“It certainly draws me in because so much of the writing is really about taking chances to tell emotional stories through an uncanny way people haven’t seen so far,” Malik Washington, a junior and political science major, said.

Actress Zendaya plays the role of Rue. Zendaya is seen in a new perspective as a young adult who would do anything for drugs.

Euphoria demonstrates how drugs may alter your entire demeanor, making you appear frightening to your loved ones. It shows how drugs might damage your relationship with your family and significant others in the most recent episodes.

Rue has lost her father and drugs are the only thing that helps her cope with her grief. People who have lost a loved one will understand Rue’s feelings on how profoundly losing a loved one affects you as a person.

Euphoria has been a contentious topic in the young adult community for the past few weeks.

Many people claim that Euphoria glorifies violence, sex and drugs, while others claim that Euphoria does not.

D.A.R.E says Euphoria is glamorizing drug use, sex and violence. The show “chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use addiction … and other destructive behaviors as common in today’s world,” D.A.R.E. said.

‘I think it contains relatable topics that teens today deal with. It shows how drugs have an effect on our bodies and our relationships,” Tyler McClain, a sophomore and graphic design major, said.

“It shows the dangerous and damaging side of drugs and focuses the Gen-Z experience throughout, as we struggle with stress, relationships and peer pressure,” McClain said.

Gen-Z is affected by Euphoria essence. People are dressing up like Maddie and Kat on social media. They are both recognized for their black eyeliner and fashionable style.

Teens are discussing about popping drugs to blend in with the overall Euphoria look, which could be a harmful impact of Euphoria.

Euphoria is rated TV-MA for drug use, nudity, violence and profanity, indicating that it is not appropriate for children under the age of 17. Euphoria is not advised for children and deals with very serious issues, so parents should be aware.

Euphoria may be triggering to people as it deals with traumatic events.