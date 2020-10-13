Are some coronavirus protocols unnecessary?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the entire world to change how we go about the most basic tasks like shopping or going to school. While these changes are put in place for our health and safety, I can’t help but feel that some of these rules are confusing and at times, unnecessary. There are some policies I agree with and some that I disagree with.

I agree with the policy that states people need to wear masks on campus. This not only helps prevent people from getting sick, but it also makes people feel more confident about safely leaving their dorms or houses. Also, when walking around or standing in lines, it can be hard to keep your distance from other students and professors.

However, I find that the policy that states masks must be worn at all times when working out at the Dixon Center’s gym to be unnecessary and potentially dangerous.“Wearing masks reduces airflow,” according to Jane Brody of The New York Times. In her article, “Looking at Masks and Respiratory Health,” she explains how a lack of carbon dioxide can cause rapid and shallow breathing, as well as feelings of anxiety, fatigue and lack of focus.

When working out, the body is working on overdrive, and as a result, breathing is labored. If someone wears a mask while exercising, it is harder for air to get into their lungs. As a result, this makes breathing even more difficult. According to The British Journal of Sports Medicine, “masks could present a problem at higher intensities of exercise, particularly for those with underlying health concerns.

Because the Dixon Center’s gym is so airy and spacious, it makes it easy to social distance when working out on equipment such as treadmills and bicycles. There is already a limit to the amount of people that can be at the gym at one time, so I’m not exactly sure why people can’t safely social distance and be mask-free while using the equipment. After you are done using a machine, you can slip your mask back on as you move to the next part of your workout, then take it back off when using a different piece of equipment.

Another policy that I have an issue with at Cabrini is the one that prohibits students from visiting neighboring dorm buildings. I understand that this plan was enacted to limit the chances of COVID-19 transmission. I feel that it is hypocritical to not allow students to see friends in other dorms, even though they can still meet with friends who live in their dorm. Not being able to visit friends in different dorms can cause students to feel isolated. This can lead to loneliness and mental health issues. According to ProHealth Care,“Social isolation and loneliness can lead to depression and can have detrimental effects on health.” Students are already stressed. Not being able to see friends can create plummeting self confidence and make it even harder to stay motivated with doing daily tasks such as schoolwork.

While the COVID-19 rules and regulations on campus are put in place for our health and safety, I feel that some are unnecessary and potentially dangerous. Working out with a mask on is shown to limit airflow, which can cause problems in the body. Not allowing students to see friends in other dorm buildings limits social interaction, which can lead to loneliness and various mental health issues. Because of these factors, I think Cabrini should reconsider these two policies.