The faster we social distance ourselves the faster we can go outside

Social distancing – means remaning out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaing distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.

Social distancing for me started on March 15. I think that was the day most people decided to start distance themselves from others. Others have started before March 15 or even later.

It’s very important that all ages are staying home during this pandemic.

Social distancing means that you should cancel most of your events. The cancellations will help stop the spread of this terrible virus.

It’s important to stay at least six feet away from other people will lessen the chance of catching the virus.

“Staying home will prevent the spread of the virus to those who are older or immuncompromised,” Leanne Timko, sophomore business major, said.

There are many different ways to social distance: Work from home instead of at the office, close schools and make them online, call loved one by electronic devices instead of seeing them in person and cancel or postpone conferences and large meetings.

Social distancing is not something any of us do. During this COVID-19 outbreak if we want to have a summer or even our fall semester next year we need to stay home.

According to Philadelphia Inquirer, without the lockdown in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic started, there would have been 44,214 cases in other Chinese cites through February- instead of the actual number of 27,956, according to a new study level led by University of Pennsylvania economist Hanming Fang.

COVID-19 isn’t discriminating based on age, health, or background. It’s affecting all of us.

“I think it’s important to stay home so I don’t get or carry the coronavirus,” Madison Rooney, sophomore business major, said.

Younger people like myself think that this pandemic is whatever. They think they can go out and hang with friends, but they

need to stay inside. They are affecting their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and siblings.

It’s like a chain reaction.

We all have to consider that we are carrying the virus. Limiting the places that we go to will help the spread go down.

We should only be leaving the house to get essentials like groceries, gas, scheduled doctor’s visit, etc.

President Trump was hoping that everything will be okay by easter. On March 29, he extended that we stay inside until April 30. All business plan on opening up this day as well.

I understand that people have to work during this pandemic to be able to pay their bills and other essentials but they should be very cautious about it.

My dad goes into his office every other day because he does not have the software on his computer at home that he does at work. He only goes into work when nobody else is in there and if there is someone in there, he leaves. He also has his clients drop off paperwork at the door so that he doesn’t come in contact with anyone.

It’s also okay to leave the house if you want to get some fresh air like going on a run or walks. You want to be cautious about this still. Just because you are outside does not mean you are free. Go out with members of your household or by yourself. You should not be going with friends. If you see someone on the same path as you make sure that you are 6 feet away from them.

“I think it’s important that we all stay home so hopefully this will go away faster,” Riley Undedrwood, sophomore human resource major, said.

Quick Facts

As of March 26, 2020 at 6:56 a.m. There is about 480,400 confirmed cases. About 21,500 deaths globally. In the United States, there is about 69,100 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths.

There are cases in every state including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The hardest-hit have been New York, Washington and California.

The people that are more at risk are older adults. People that have chronic ailments are at a higher risk of death and health complications.