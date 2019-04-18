The last stretch of matches for men’s tennis

Conference matches are important during a team’s season. Cabrini’s men’s tennis will be closing their regular season with four conference matches. The conference matches will begin on Saturday, April 6. They will open up conference matches against Marywood University.

Having the last stretch of matches be in conference comes with the preparation for them. Vince Paetow, sophomore marketing major, is a member of the men’s tennis team at Cabrini and is gearing up with the team for the conference matches.

“I feel like we are prepared for the conference matches. We have been practicing a lot and working on our skills,” Paetow said. “So, I think we will come out with a win in all four matches.”

At the moment, Neumann is in first place for the Atlantic East Conference standings, while Cabrini is in second for the 2019 men’s tennis standings. The Cavaliers will face Neumann on April 18 before their last match before conference playoffs.

With the record of 5-3, the team has had a tough out of conference matches this season. They opened the spring season with a 9-0 win against Eastern University and will finish out of conference matches on April 3 against Lebanon Valley College.

“We’ve had a difficult out of conference schedule this year,” Nick Falcone, sophomore business management major, said. “This year as a team, we’ve taken practice and out of conference matches seriously to prepare.”

With only having three losses, the team looks to finish strong with great results by the end of the last four matches to qualify for the AEC tournament. The last home match will be against Immaculate University on April 13 at the Dixon Courts.

Men’s tennis has not lost a single conference match in the past two years. They are looking to win their third straight conference championship and being the first to win the AEC championship. Matt DeMaria, junior communications major, is excited for the conference matches.

“I’m excited to take on this challenge of playing my heart out in these last four matches and hopefully we will come out victorious,” DeMaria said. “We need these wins to give ourselves confidence for the conference tournament.

At the moment, Cabrini’s men’s tennis is in first place in conference standings and are preparing for their last two matches before conference post season.