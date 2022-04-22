The Latest: Campus events, mask mandates and an FDA investigation into Lucky Charms

Today, we bring you news from around campus, the region and the world. Pulled from Loquitur student media coverage, campus announcements and local and national press coverage, we share news that affects how we live:

No masks mandates in airports

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported the latest news on masking mandates. Bottom line, it reports, the CDC doesn’t have the authority to require masking in airports. As of this week, TSA is no longer enforcing mask-wearing in airports, during domestic flights. The Times-Herald, the local newspaper out of Norristown, reports mass confusion at the Philadelphia Airport. Mass transit systems, it reports, are also making masks optional. This comes as COVID-19 cases begin to climb once again. Source: Washington Post.

This week on campus:

Cabrini grad to speak on how he uses suppressed traumas to write his first novel Join the author for a book reading and signing of his first novel, “Every Variable of Us,” on Tuesday, April 26, 2-3 p.m., in the Library Conference Room. Charles A. Bush II, a distinguished student at Cabrini 2006-2009, a major in English and communication, and member of the men’s basketball team. Growing up in West Philadelphia being told that he would have to take up a career as something other than as a writer in order to make it out, author and Cabrini graduate was determined to prove everyone wrong. Loquitur student media reporter Sonny Terranova brings us the story and the details behind this Cabrini graduate’s success.

Cornel West to Speak at Cabrini

Cultural philosopher Cornel West, PhD, will speak next month during the 2022 Shirley Dixon Celebration of Urban Education Symposium, hosted by the Cabrini Center for Urban Education, Equity and Improvement (CUEEI). West will deliver the Symposium’s keynote address as part of a hybrid, live-streamed presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, in the Nerney Field House, according to a Cabrini announcement. This marks the return to the Symposium after being held virtually in 2021. Click here to Purchase Tickets to the Symposium.

The Annual Performing Arts Showcase Presented by V+PA and the XMusica Society

When: 2 p.m. April 27, Widener Lecture Hall

2022 Senior Design Exhibition: April 29, 2022 – August 12, 2022 Opening Reception: April 29 from 4:30–6:30pm

Things to see & do:

City of Murals: Check out this VIDEO: To celebrate Black culture, Loquitur reporters journey through Philadelphia to highlight some of the beautiful murals that emphasize the African diaspora in the city of brotherly love. The reporters’ journey consisted of murals in North Philadelphia, Fishtown and Center City.

In other news:

FDA to explore if Lucky Charms makes people sick

The FDA is getting more than 100 reports from people complaining that the famous breakfast cereal is causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. While no recall has been issued, the cereal’s manufacturer, General Mills, said no evidence backs up those claims. Full story is detailed in the Washington Post.

