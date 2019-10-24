The men’s lacrosse team celebrates its winning season with ring ceremony

The Cabrini men’s lacrosse players received their championship rings commemorating last season’s national title in a ceremony at Nerney Field House on Oct. 11.

That night was a very important and emotional moment for many players who were celebrating their success of having their hard work pay off.

“This is the first time in program history [that] we have been the last team standing,” Alexander Greco, exercise science & health promotion major as well as senior defense player and team captain, said. “In my three years here so far, we have made the NCAA tournament all three times but never made it to the championship game.”

Of course that changed last spring, as the team became the first Cabrini sport to gain national title status, which makes this ceremony even more special and these rings truly symbolic of the team’s years of dedication and determination.

“I will never forget the feeling of opening the box for the first time and seeing the shine on my ring,” Greco said.

“It feels great to finally have them,” Thomas DeLuca, business management major, senior defense player and team captain, said. “They are better looking than I ever could’ve hoped and I will certainly wear it for any special occasion.”

Not only does it feel rewarding to finally receive their championship rings but it is also very meaningful and represents a lot for the players.

“Anyone can buy and wear a team shirt, hoodie, hat, or whatever it may be but only one team will be given a ring following their season and that was us,” Greco said.

Greco added that when he is not wearing his ring, he will proudly have it on display inside the case in his room.

“Getting our rings a couple weeks ago is both the beginning and the end of something great,” DeLuca said. “It is something that all of our players will have for the rest of our lives but [it] is also looked at [as] the final celebration of that game.”

“It’s just a culmination of all that hard work and we’re so excited to have that little piece of recognition for the accomplishment that they had last spring,” head coach Steve Colfer said. “It was a special day, it was a special run and last year was a special team.”

Greco added that coach Colfer spoke with the team before they were given the rings and emotionally asked them all to wear their rings with pride, telling them to wear their rings whenever they attend a teammate’s wedding, the baptism of a teammate’s child or any type of special event where they can wear the ring.

“This truly resonated with me and I will uphold my end of coach’s request,” he said. “There is no other way to describe having this ring other than humbling. The ring ceremony was an amazing night filled with laughs, hugs and endless smiles,” he said.

Each ring is personal to the players and has special meaning to the team. The phrases “hard work” and “1-0” can be found on the sides of the rings, along with the team record of 22-2, Colfer explained. There are five small stones on the side which represent the five wins they had in the NCAA tournament. The rings also state the player’s name, the year and their jersey number.

The inside of the ring has the inscription “forever game” as well as the score of the game, 16-12, and the date of the game, “5/26/19.”

This year’s success has inspired many upcoming players who are joining the team who one day hope to have a ceremony of their own.

Griffin Ganster, a freshman communication major and offensive midfielder, hopes to aspire to what the team has been building over the past few years and add to their legacy.

“It makes me want to do the same exact thing they did and I have four years to do that and obviously I think the kids in my grade want to do the same exact thing, obviously four times more and it just makes me want to do the same exact thing as them.”

“I think it’s great for our guys new players and our returners to see these rings,” DeLuca said. “It’s a constant reminder of what our overall goal for the season is.”

“Every athlete always dreams of hoisting a trophy and getting that ring,” Greco said. “A common expression in sports is ‘go get that ring’ or ‘let’s get that ring.’ Now that this team has ‘gotten that ring,’ I hope that it brings out the dog in our new players to contribute to the team and go get another one.”