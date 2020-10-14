Cabrini’s staff and students voice their thoughts on the upcoming election.

Many are calling the 2020 election the most important election in our lifetime.

The 2020 election is headlined with the President, 35 seats in the Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representative all being up for grabs in a highly partisan time. The presidency and the Senate majority are currently held by the Republican party and the House of Representative is held by the Democratic party.

The current president of the United States and the Republican nominee is Donald Trump. Trump is the 45th president of the United States and ran The Trump organization before becoming president.

The Democratic nominee is Joe Biden. Biden was the 47th Vice President of the United States and served in the Senate from 1973-2009.

Both candidates have some similar political stances but most of their stances are completely different from each other.

The political issues that President Trump and Biden have similar stances are not defunding the police and restrictions on late-term abortions. Both candidates disagree with defunding the police with Biden proposing an additional $300 million a year on community policing. Also, both candidates believe there should be restrictions on late-term abortions.

Both candidates disagree on a lot of issues. The issues where President Trump and Biden disagree the most would be global warming and healthcare issues.

President Trump is running off of how the economy was looking before the coronavirus pandemic with the unemployment rate beforehand and the number of jobs added. He is also running off of being what he calls himself the “law & order president,” which he has tweeted multiple times.

Biden is running off of his experience being a career politician, fixing race relations across the United States and recovering from coronavirus.

Dr. James Hedtke, a history and political science professor at Cabrini University, and Dr. Joseph Fitzgerald, assistant professor of history, spoke with Loquitur about the 2020 presidential election. Both Hedtke and Fitzgerald agreed that Trump’s greatest strength is the built-in support from his base, which both estimated is around 35-38 percent. “However, Trump’s weakness was the coronavirus response.”

“It’s hurt him, ” Fitzgerald said. “As of today, Sept. 18th, 2020, almost 200,000 people have died in the U.S. because of Trump’s incompetence.”

“Biden is saying he’s going to raise taxes. Raising taxes it scares the hell out of people.” Hedtke said when asked about Biden’s weakness.

Both Hedtke and Fitzgerald both voiced their dislike towards using the Electoral College for deciding a president.

“The Electoral College should be abolished and the U.S. should use a popular vote to elect the president, which is the same process used for all other executive offices in the United States.” Frizgerald said.

50 students responded to a Loquitur survey.

The topics the students were asked about were coronavirus response, bringing back the economy, global warming and China. They were asked who they trusted more with the options of Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Neither or Both.

Sixty percent trusted Joe Biden from the coronavirus response, while Fifty-four percent trusted Donald Trump with bringing back the economy. Sixty-two percent trusted neither Donald Trump or Joe Biden dealing with global warming. Thirty-two percent trust Joe Biden with dealing with China.