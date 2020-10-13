The name change continues as formerly known Cru5h is now called the Grill.

One of Cabrini’s places to eat has received yet another name change: from Cru5h to The Grill.

The Grill is one of three places to eat on Cabrini’s campus. The Grill is located at the Widener Center. The other places to eat at Cabrini are Cavs Corner in Founder’s Hall and The Cav’s Shack, located in the Nerney Pavilion at the Dixon Center.

This is the fourth name change in the most recent years. Cru5h changed its name to The Grill. First, it was called Jazzman’s, then The Bean, then Cru5h and now The Grill.

The Grill is run by a company called Sodexo Dining. Sodexo Dining is a large catering company that serves many colleges across the country.

The Grill has many options on their menu. The Grill’s menu has many different options including a variety of healthy meals and a Breakfast menu with The Bean.

The menu includes chicken fingers, french fries, cheeseburger, cheesesteaks, chicken wings, quesadilla and many more items. The prices of these items are in the range of $2.69-6.99. The Grill offers combo meals as well.

The healthy options at the Grill are multiple different salads, a variety of fruits and vegetables, black bean burger, grilled chicken sandwich and grilled turkey burger. The most popular healthy item is Build Your Own Salad concept. The prices of these items are in the range of $3.99-6.99.

The Breakfast menu serves eggs and egg sandwiches.

The Bean is the part of the Grill that serves coffee and bakery items. The Bean was formerly known as Jasmine’s, and serves a variety of Starbucks coffee and teas. Also, the Bean offers different bakery items like Cinnamon buns and pastries. Availability for the Bean is from 8-11:30am.

The Grill also offers a variety of drinks for students to enjoy with their meals. The Grill has Gatorade, apple juice, orange juice, chocolate milk. Also, the Grill offers a variety of different brands of fountain soda but is not available because of coronavirus precautions.

The Loquitur talked to Tracy Eells, the General Manager of Sodexo Dining here at Cabrini.

“We changed from Jazzman’s to The Bean in order to serve Starbucks coffees and drinks,” Eells said. “We thought that would be more in line with what guests were looking for.”

“We found that students really missed some menu items that, due to branding restrictions, we could not accommodate such as the Build Your Own Salad concept,” Eells said when asked about changing from Cru5h to The Grill.

“The Grill is a Sodexo concept that many universities enjoy,” Eells said. “We were able to bring back some popular menu items like Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and the Build Your Own Salad concept.”

Eells mentioned that there will be menu changes in the future. She also brought the use of the Bite app. “ We are hoping that the Bite + App will be a convenient, contactless, ordering solution for our guests.” Eells said.

“It’s hard getting used to,” Isaiah Williams, sophomore business major, said. “My friends and I still call it the Cru5h.”

Twenty-five students responded to a Loquitur survey.

The topics the students were asked about were if they liked the name change and if they use the Bite app. The options to the questions were yes or no.

Sixty percent of the students said they didn’t like the name change, while 40 percent did. Eighty-eight percent of the student said they did not use the Bite app and only 12 percent actually use the app.