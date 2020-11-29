The pandemic causes students to eat differently

When students returned to campus in August, they had the choice to eat in the caf with new rules or eat out. Here’s what some said about their new dining experiences.

Sophomore psychology major Katya Simonsen said that the cafeteria is quite different this year as she expected it would be. “We must wear masks when entering the dining hall and all the silverware and plates are plastic and may not be reused and seating is limited and at a distance,” Simonsen said. Simonsen also said that she prefers to have her meals off-campus rather than on. “As a college student, I eat a lot of fast food because it’s affordable and quick and easy. My go-to spots are Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s.” Simonsen added that the Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s closest to campus do not allow indoor dining yet but all employees are of course wearing masks.”

Due to the pandemic, 10 students living on campus whether they prefer eating on-campus or off-campus and they all said that they preferred eating off-campus.

Tyler Mateus, sophomore marketing major, also would rather enjoy going off-campus for a meal. Mateus’s go-to spot is Chipotle. “At the end of a long day of classes I like to enjoy a nice meal with my friends and with all the regulations we must follow it just feels different,” Mateus said. Chipotle is on the healthiest fast food list ranked at number six out of 10 other fast-food chains. “Chipotle is healthy and quite reasonable and affordable for being a college student,” Mateus added. “I have not been to the cafeteria since the first week of school and the word from my peers is it has not changed so I just do not see the point in going to the cafeteria when I can get food delivered or pick it up as a to-go order and enjoy it with my friends back at my dorm,” Mateus said.

Certain Chipotles around campus do allow a limited capacity to dine indoors at this time. “My friends and I love to enjoy dining at chipotle when we get a chance or if the restaurant is not already occupied by other customers eating, it feels like old times and all the great memories I had enjoying meals last year in the cafeteria was one of my favorite memories about college,” Mateus said.

Mateus and Simonsen both said that sometimes it is difficult to always want to be eating off-campus but with both only going to affordable places, it is definitely worth it for them and would rather spend money on something that is enjoyable and they could enjoy with friends.

“McDonalds” by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0

“Chipotle” by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0