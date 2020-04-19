The pets are here to help you through this uncertain time

“They make for a great distraction during everything that is going on,”Amanda Cipollo, sophomore accounting major at Cabrini University, said. “Any animal really makes for a great pet because they give you the opportunity to care for something other than yourself.”

During these uncertain times the number of confirmed coronavirus cases sits at 759,134 with 40,265 confirmed deaths. With social distancing still heavily advised many people find themselves confined to the comfort of their homes with only the company of their family, friends and sometimes pets.

“My dog’s name is Toby and he is just a big teddy bear,” Sarah Cordner, sophomore film major at Asbury University, said.” He follows my mom everywhere and he loves bringing everyone in the house together so he can have everyone in one place.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association 38.4 percent of the US population has a pet dog, 25.4 percent a pet cat, 2.8 percent a pet bird, and 0.7 percent a horse. Research done by Lawrence Robinson and Jeanne Segal, Ph.D. for many people, pets are considered a great source of comfort and companionship. Studies also show that the owner of a pet is less likely to suffer from depression than someone who doesn’t own a pet. Further research has shown that dogs are great source for easing the symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress, bipolar disorder, and PTSD.

“The one thing I noticed that can effect that, is the personality of the animal,” Cordner said. “Tobey is very protective and likes to know where we are. He’s not a very cuddly dog and is more of a presence than a companion.”

Sarah also went on to mention that her two cats share a similar personality trait but she also says that during quarantine she noticed that they seem to have been enjoying their presence more as both their cats and dog do not try to distance themselves from them as much. A recommendation from PETA that may help Cordner with her pets is they should be taken out more for exercise. Just like us animals can be restless especially while in quarantine.

Cipollo says when she is bored she walks and plays with her dogs everyday which is beneficial to both the dogs and her. As the quarantine continues many people are craving to get outside of their homes. While social distancing is still being carried out many people still are finding safe ways to spend time out of the permitters of their home. Including but not limited to bike riding, long walks, backyard fires and so much more.

The comfort that a trained animal provides is very powerful. The United States trains dogs to rescue civilians and comfort them during disastrous times. After the Orlando Mass shooting of 2016 Golden retrievers were sent by the K-9 Comfort Dog Team to comfort civilians as wells comfort those who survived the Boston Bombing. Research has shown that the ownership of a pet has a biological effect that strengthens the hormone oxytocin, also known as the “love gene” which can play an important role in the development of forming attachment and bonding.